Democrats impose themselves everywhere, on everything, and that must stop

A few days ago, I spent five minutes removing a “Trump Crime Family” sticker from a stop sign in the small town where I live. The sticker had been there for quite some time before I finally got around to peeling it off. It was the second of such stickers I had removed in the train station area of the town, and both were on stop signs within fifty feet of the police and fire stations, as well as the village hall, which is the seat of our town’s government.

The stickers were of the highest quality, laminated, and super-sticky. They were perfectly positioned on the signs, almost as if they had come included with the stop signs from the manufacturer.

Previously, I had attempted to write “BIDEN” over the name Trump using a thick, black, permanent-ink, felt-tipped pen, but the sticker’s laminate resisted my artistry:

Several cars stopped at the sign while I did my civic duty, but none of the vehicles’ occupants voiced opinions, either negative or positive.

It is amazing how the left will project their own evil onto the right. The stop-sign foolery is a blatant and obvious example. The Biden family is perhaps the most corrupt yet unindicted family that’s ever invaded our government.

In another town in my area, Joe Biden recently paid a visit to raise anxious funds for his re-election campaign. Several millionaires who know on which side their upper-crust Zabar’s bread is buttered happily hosted and contributed.

At a meeting in that same small town, a teacher confronted the mayor and those present about the upcoming Pride Month. She requested that the pride banners not be hung along their streets but, instead, display American flags since that is truly the flag that unites us all. This woman was bold enough to take a stand, showing a lack of “phobia” when it comes to peacefully and reasonably confronting the steam-rolling homosexual agenda.

Fortunately, resistance to this nation’s downward spiral is cropping up. No doubt, plenty of mischief from the left will spring into being like weeds over the months ahead, but we need to be ready to combat that devilishness in both small and large ways.

On the drive to one of my favorite restaurants, I pass the exit for the Donald J. Trump State Park (the state park next to that of Franklin D. Roosevelt). I must admit, I am happy to see that the sign has remained unscathed by graffiti. But who knows what shenanigans are in the planning stages?

The left is just getting started. Election season is heating up.

What we all need to do is push back in whatever way we can—undoing the damage that has soaked into our communities, being willing to be a person who takes a stand with an expectation that there are certainly others who feel as we do and will be encouraged by our actions. Who knows? They may stand with us. They may be motivated to take action on their own.

But to do nothing is no longer an option.

Albin Sadar is the author of Obvious: Seeing the Evil That’s in Plain Sight and Doing Something About It, as well as the children’s book collection Hamster Holmes: Box of Mysteries. Albin was formerly the producer of “The Eric Metaxas Show.”

