Illegals accused of beating cops in New York's Times Square offered slap-on-the-wrist plea deals

On what planet does assaulting a police officer merit a mere six months in the slammer?

Only Planet New York.

According to the Daily Mail:

Six of the migrants accused of assaulting two New York City Police Department officers in Times Square have been offered plea deals - including one who was re-arrested while out on $15,000 bail. Ulises Bohorquez, Yohenry Brito, Edgarlis Vegas, Darwin Andres Gomez-Izquiel, Wilson Juarez, Yorman Reveron and Kelvin Servita Arocha appeared in New York Supreme Criminal Court on Tuesday in front of Judge Laura Wood. The Venezuelan migrants were charged with second-degree assault and the obstruction of a government admin following the attack on January 27 which was caught on video and all have pleaded not guilty.

They were offered this:

The Manhattan District Attorney's office has offered plea deals to Bohorquez, Brito and Gomez-Izquiel for them to serve a year in prison in return to pleading guilty to second-degree assault. Arocha and Juarez have been presented a deal where they serve six months in prison for pleading guilty to obstructing a government admin. Yorman Reveron was also offered a deal of two years in prison in exchange for pleading guilty to second degree assault.

The rest of us would go to prison for ten years if we assaulted a police officer, but these illegals are special.

Worse still, the judge must have inspired smirks among the thugs with her ridiculous scoldings, buttressed with hollow 'one more time' warnings:

Judge Wood hit out at Brito during the hearing and threatened to throw him in jail if he puts another foot wrong while out on bail. 'I am furious that Mr Brito was rearrested and charged with petty larceny while he was out on this case,' she said. 'I am very tempted right now to put you in jail. I am telling you right now, if I learn you are rearrested for anything at all between now and this case being finished, I will order a warrant and I will place bail so high you will not get out. 'If you jaywalk, if you jump a turnstile, if you do anything at all and I have to issue a warrant, you will not see the light of day until this case is over. 'Do I make myself perfectly clear?'

Suuuure she made herself clear. The message the thug got was that next time he did it, he'd get an even sterner warning. She might even yell at him. What he wouldn't get was any fear of jailtime. The thug, who is likely among the emptied contents of Venezuela's prison system, will carry on with his life of crime plaguing New York and beyond, with no fear of jailing, let alone deportation.

It sends a terrible message to illegals that any crimes they commit will not be seriously punished, even if they are direct attacks on police officers whose job is to protect New Yorkers.

The wimpy ineffectiveness is going to resound with the illegals, who've just got another green light to express their contempt for this country and prey on its citizens, as if being allowed in this country with their clearly disgusting backgrounds were not enough. It's also likely to attract more criminals to New York from among the world's illegals getting in. Not only is it 'if I cross, I can stay,' it's 'if I prey, it's no loss.'

And it will be noticed by New York's cops, too, who will be even less inclined to stick their necks out and more inclined to retire at their desks, waiting for their pensions. This brand of "justice" being meted out is a middle finger to them once again, just like the earlier illegal migrant who flashed that after coming out of a courthouse (and eventually was not charged). Who could blame them?

That's going to be toxic for New Yorkers, and well deserved if they keep electing District Attorney Alvin Bragg, whose focus is on bookkeeping "felonies" in kangaroo courts against President Trump, while at the same time, letting real criminals walk.

Image: Screen shot from Fox News Twitter video