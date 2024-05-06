Climate lockdowns next?

Since the COVID scare worked so well for the left, could a climate lockdown be next?

We all vividly recall the absurd COVID lockdowns. While they had no effect on the spread of illness, the imposed restrictions certainly proved that a large segment of the population was easily compelled to come to heel and submit to the government’s outrageous demands.

Given the facts I provide in my new book, Climate Cult: Exposing and Defeating Their War on Life, Liberty, and Property, such a scheme should come as no surprise, especially given that the Biden administration and Congressional Democrats are priming the pump with talk of executive action to declare a “climate emergency.”

As I reveal in the book, the first individuals to contend the environment was in peril due to human behavior were direct disciples of Karl Marx. Their contempt for capitalism and private property motivated them to conjure up a fallacious argument: the earth’s ecosystem was being mutilated by the industrial revolution. In fact, Edwin Ray Lankester, a zoologist at University College, London and close friend of Marx, referred to humanity as “the insurgent sons of nature.” Even Vladimir Lenin—a radical environmental preservationist—wrote lengthy regulations placing Russia’s natural resources off limits to his subjects. Millions died of starvation and hypothermia as a result.

In more recent decades, the climate agenda has been crafted by the United Nations with the United States and many European nations rushing to comply. It was a 1987 UN document entitled, Our Common Future, that officially introduced CO 2 as not only the cause of global warming but a threat to world peace and an agent of economic inequality. Since then, the elites at the World Economic Forum have provided muscle for the United Nation’s plans. In fact, a man the WEF describes as an agenda contributor, Yuval Noah Harari, pompously declared, “You can stop all flights, you can lockdown entire countries,” to combat climate change.

Climate lockdowns have been discussed by Democrats for several years. Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D-OR) introduced the Climate Emergency Act of 2021, co-sponsored by 62 congressional Democrats. The bill would “require the President to declare a national climate emergency under the National Emergencies Act, and for other purposes.” Allowing President Biden to declare a climate emergency would provide the him with statutory powers that could be renewed should he gain a second term. The proposed Act reads like a communist takeover, demanding a “radically and socially just” plan to increase union membership, guarantee wages and benefits, promote social and environmental justice, expand the rainbow flag, and transition America to a carbon-free economy.



Last July, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, told reporters, “He [the president] is going to do everything he can to take action. This climate emergency [decision] is not going to happen tomorrow but we still have it on the table.”



Eco-zealot Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.), told Politico that he urged Biden to use emergency authority to enact radical climate change measures. “In the absence of congressional action it is critically important he use all of his powers.”

And, of course, working in tandem with the Democrats on Capitol Hill, the UN has its own Climate Emergency webpage which states, “The science is clear. The world is in a state of climate emergency, and we need to shift into emergency gear.”

Yes, the science is clear. Carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) is a requirement for life on Earth, and more is better. As for global warming, the geological record indicates past periods have been significantly warmer than today.