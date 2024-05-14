Bread way up, Biden way down

As any mom can tell you, going to the grocery these days can test your mood. Food prices are up and up, but the White House keeps singing "happy days are here again." They could make a show these days called "Moms gone wild" about women waiting to pay at the local grocery chain.

This is the story:

The recent uptick in US inflation appears to have reversed any progress President Joe Biden has made in convincing voters he can do a better job of managing the economy than Donald Trump. The poll, conducted between May 2 and May 6, finds that -- after a slight uplift in April -- Biden’s approval ratings on the economy fell back to levels that will make for depressing reading among the White House’s incumbents. That comes after price data showed US inflation might prove stickier than anticipated at the start of the year. The findings add to the sense that the Biden administration’s messaging on the economy -- much of which has been focused on gains US workers have seen to their wages -- is not convincing voters.

Yes, inflation will do that people. It erodes confidence on the incumbent.

The problem goes beyond inflation numbers. Back in the early 1980s, President Reagan had a terrible economy, in fact much worse than this one because I remember being there. However, he was able to communicate a message that better days were ahead and the public was persuaded to stick with his policies. It turned into the 1984 landslide.

President Biden's chief problem is that he can't explain what he is doing. This is why the White House panics anytime that he goes public without a script. It happened again at CNN where he was trying to split the baby over Israel and made things worse.

As you can see from the poll, President Biden is having more than "food is expensive" problems. It's a mess no matter what part of the poll you read.

