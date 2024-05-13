‘Gambling cartel’ suffers a beatdown in Alabama, and the Democrats are not happy about it

Is the road to hell paved with good intentions? Sure, sometimes. Yet, I’m not so sure the expression holds water in the general context of modern politics, because we’re a nation going to hell in handbasket, and it seems as though the road there has been paved with government policy marketed as good intentions.

But, more specifically, that government policy is the big government policy of the Democrats, with their false (or ignorantly fanciful) promises of prosperity and progress, all because they’re either actively working to undermine traditional American values or they’re so steeped in indoctrination they just don’t really have any clue as to how reality works.

Well, thankfully for Alabamans like myself, when state lawmakers adjourned sine die this past Thursday, a “good intentions” gambling package that was being peddled by the Democrats as a ticket to prosperity and progress died—hopefully, for good. Here’s the story, from 1819 News reporter Craig Monger:

The proposed package of bills sought to legalize casino gaming in specific locations, establish a statewide lottery, and allow online sports betting. It would also create a gaming commission to regulate gambling operations. … Plenty of House Democrats expressed their displeasure with the Senate during the last weeks of the session. House Democrats were especially unhappy with the lack of a lottery, which would have almost exclusively funded education.

For the children and their futures of course!

And, cue the fallacious “logic” too. Here’s the statement issued by the House Democrats:

(The Democrats’ statement even implied the legislation was a “good-faith” proposal, which sounds an awful lot like “good intentions.”)

Now, we call this the “Bandwagon Fallacy,” which asserts that a claim or position is true or right based on its popularity; yet, popularity of an activity has no bearing on its validity as good or ethical. Were the lifestyles of the people in Sodom and Gomorrah “good” because that’s what all the people were doing? No. Because many Alabamans will find a way to participate in gambling activities, or because other states have chosen to implement such programs, does not legitimize the legalization of gambling as “good” policy. Should Alabamans enshrine abortion into the state Constitution, because that’s what 57% of Michiganers wanted? Should we implement Sharia law, because that’s what’s popular in the Muslim corners of the world? Should we encourage porn viewership, because roughly 80% of men look at it?

We conservative writers would save a lot of time and effort, which could be devoted to other more important things than explaining elementary concepts like “logical fallacies,” if progressive Democrats would simply take a moment to familiarize themselves with these common pitfalls—it seems like I spend a good amount of my time breaking down how specious their positions/arguments are… for them.

At this point, I have to credit my pastor for his spot-on moniker: “gambling cartel.” This isn’t an innocent industry but a predatory one, a profit built on the terrible losses of someone else. But hey, it’s organized crime for a good cause!

I mean, we should probably allow the commercialization of abortion too, giving the abortion cartel a foothold, so we can fund infrastructure projects. (After all, the abortion business rakes in billions by preying on vulnerable people and exploiting them in moments of weakness.)

Why not legalize the hard drugs of the Chinese and Mexican drug cartels? After all, a report published by the DOJ said drug legalization would bring great “benefit” to American communities by saving governments “billions of dollars” and leading to “reduced crime and safer neighborhoods” while “enhanc[ing] public health.” Can someone please ask the government officials of San Francisco, Portland, and Seattle: How’s that working out for you?

Hat tip: Mrs. Barbara Mooney.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license.