‘Balancing’ the new marching orders for America

Well, the American voters have just gotten their marching orders from an unexpected source. Reacting to the testimony of prosecution witness Michael Cohen in the New York show trial wherein he admitted stealing from Trump, MSNBC's Lawrence O’Donnell announced that it was not stealing. Oh, no, it wasn’t that. It wasn’t illegal. Nor criminal. Nor unethical. None of that. It was just natural and fair. Cohen was just “rebalancing.” Despite being paid millions, he was just evening things up by helping himself to some more compensation, as his due.

Apply that thinking to what all Americans can see for themselves. The Biden regime has weaponized all of government and its accomplices to steal the 2024 election before it even takes place. They have committed massive resources of money, persons, and time trying to, or succeeding in, having Trump:

tied up in court;

indicted with 91 counts in four venues;

confiscated of his money;

forced to pay massive legal fees;

prevented from campaigning;

gagged from speaking;

forced to focus his time, energy, and resources elsewhere;

subjected to numerous hoaxes and lies;

attacked by corrupt judges and prosecutors;

denied due process, as in the Pelosi-selected committee;

falsely impeached;

removed from the ballot.

What should the American voters do in response to these blatant efforts to tip the scales of the election? The answer is obvious. We must all “rebalance” these outrages by electing Trump with the largest margins in electoral history.

Image: Gage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Flickr, unaltered.