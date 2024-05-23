Video: Ted Cruz demonstrates for a leftist-activist judicial nominee why he's Supreme Court material

Sen. Ted Cruz did a masterly takedown of a radical left-wing magistrate judge in a line of questions over her decision to place a 6 foot 2 inch transgender 'woman' with full male genitalia convicted of child rapes and passing child pornography into a women's prison after she dismissed warnings from prison officials.

The exchange can be seen here:

Absolute FIRE line of questioning from @SenTedCruz today 🔥🔥🔥 bravo!



"Do they have the right to not have a 6'2" man who is a repeat serial rapist put in as their cell mate?" pic.twitter.com/TSzIMjdmmi — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) May 23, 2024

The leftist, a New York magistrate judge named Sarah Netburn, was nominated to a lifetime appointment as a federal judge by Joe Biden for the Southern District of New York, and she was remarkably unready for the careful, logical and pointed lined of questioning from Cruz, who made it pretty clear he wasn't fooled by boilerplate bee ess.

According to the Daily Caller:

Cruz started by asking Netburn if political ideology mattered more than individual rights. “I don’t believe you, and I think this case demonstrates that you are willing to subjugate the rights of individuals to satisfy your political ideology,” Cruz said when Netburn claimed her political views “didn’t matter at all.” “This case involves a male defendant who raped a nine-year-old boy. Was he guilty of that?” “Yes, the petitioner pled guilty to that,” Netburn responded.

Netburn tried to evade the question, though, and ignored issue of 'rights of individuals,' entirely, wanly denying that she was an activist or let political ideology influence her judgments.

Cruz continued with this:

Cruz then got Netburn to confirm that the transgender inmate had also pled guilty to raping a 17-year-old girl, before questioning her about an August 2022 ruling ordering the Bureau of Prisons to transfer the biologically male inmate to a women’s facility. “This individual, six-foot-two, biologically a man, a minute ago, you said that when this man decided that he was a she, you said this individual was, I wrote it down, ‘sober and entirely a female,’” Cruz said. “That phrase struck me as remarkable, did this individual have male genitalia?” Netburn claimed that she was referring to the inmate being “hormonally a female,” and admitted that the inmate still retained male genitals after Cruz pressed her on the issue. “So you took a six-foot-two serial rapist, serial child rapist, with male genitalia, and he said ‘You know, I’d like to be in a women’s prison,” Cruz responded. “And your answer was, ‘That sounds great to me.’” “Let me ask you something, the other women in that prison, do they have any rights?” Cruz asked.

Which she answered quite poorly. She primly claimed that she only relied on the 'facts' of the case, which was problematic, because while she claimed to Cruz that all the prison officials were in her tree, the Daily Mail found that she dismissed concerns from the Federal Bureau of Prisons that putting this inmate in with the women posed a serious risk to the women prisoners, calling it "overblown" without a scintilla of evidence to support that.

New York judge Sarah Netburn dismissed the Bureau of Prisons’ concern for female inmates’ safety and moved July Justine Shelby, born William McLain, to a women’s prison in August 2022. Shelby, 60, had previously been convicted in two separate Indiana state cases of child molestation of a nine-year-old boy and rape of a 17-year-old girl, served 18 years in state prison, then violated parole and was sentenced to 15 years in state prison in 2017 for distributing child porn.

Netburn said that ever since the criminal had gotten let out of the can after doing 18 years for child rape, he hadn't raped anyone in that short interval where he was free on parole, before he was sent back to the can for distributing child-rape pornography to another inmate in violation of his parole. This sounds like a recidivist.

The possibility of his commiting unreported child rape, or cops being unable to completely prove a child rape, or a D.A. being unwilling to prosecute a child rape, or the inmate not having sufficient opportunity to find or groom a child to rape (which takes time) never came up. If he wasn't convicted of another child rape in those few months in which he was free, he had to have become a reformed man, and pay no attention to that child pornography distribution which involved more child rape.

In the magistrate's mind, he was squeaky clean and free to enter the women's prison with his complete set of male genitalia and bunk with the women inmates even as prison officials said they wouldn't be able to protect the women if he got the urge to rape again which was perfectly fine with Netburn as he was "entirely a female."

She attempted to modify that to 'entirely a female,' claim in her written opinion, saying it was what she 'meant' to write was that he was "hormonally a female" is questionable all by itself given the number of assaults in prison by these inmates on female prisoners cited by the Daily Mail.

In addition, it was a modification that didn't square with what she wrote which was never corrected, and only came up because of the hearing. Netburn would have gotten away with that characterization had Cruz not been around to question her.

The other issue that showed how weak Netburn was was that Netburn justified her decision to house the inmate in the women's facility by claiming that the inmate had a medical condition, which apparently never came up during his previous long incarcerations as a male, and most likely was related to his unnatural hormone manipulations.

The vivid thing here, is that Cruz was confident and straightforward-directed in his questions in part because he recognized that his views are mainstream views at odds with elitist opinion, the latter of which doesn't really care what happens to women inmates in prisons -- if they get raped by transgender inmates, well, what happens, happens.

That's actually a human rights violation, as the foremost of all human rights is the right to personal security and without that, no other rights actually matter. And this wasn't important to Netburn, who just flabbily claimed that she didn't let ideology, but only 'facts' influence her decisions, despite her bad decision to house a 6'2" transgender inmate with full male genitalia in a prison full of women despite what prison officials warned.

The prison authorities, who have a lot of experience and expertise, understood what was going to happen, as does the public, but that mattered not a whit to Netburn.

Cruz concluded strongly by saying she "had no business" being a judge at all.

While the matter probably will go to the Senate for a full vote, and Joe Biden is celebrating already, the public has been put on notice that this is what Joe Biden is putting forward as their lifetime-appointment judges who can't be fired no matter what they rule. Cruz, (and Sen. John Kennedy) showed that that reality needed to get out there.

That Cruz could dismantle all of Netburn's ridiculous explanations through a strong, direct line of questions done with efficient ease also demonstrated to the public that where he really belongs is on the Supreme Court. This is how effective Supreme Court justices sweep out bad arguments and shine light on truth.

Image: Twitter screen shot