The term “American justice” is now an oxymoron.

“American clown show” would be more accurate. The Biden Department of Injustice, the FBI, CIA, DIA, M-O-U-S-E, and other government agencies have been so thoroughly compromised—and weaponized against anyone who would dare to challenge them, that there appears to be no way back to decency, objectivity, and sanity. This erstwhile constitutional, representative republic has devolved into a banana republic in just a few short years. Barack Obama’s stated goal of “fundamentally transforming” the (formerly) United States has come to fruition. The nation that long did more to advance human freedom and dignity than any other is now just another polity controlled by power-hungry madmen seeking their own glorification over that of the Creator.

Donald Trump has been convicted of, well, being Donald Trump—and standing in the way of Biden’s re-election. Nothing more and nothing less. The Biden administration and its appointees, toadies, and assorted sycophants in the media and elsewhere would convict Trump for removing the tag off of his mattress or for fudging his golf score. Proactively. And with demonic glee. They are reminiscent of the folks in days of yore who used to cry “Witch!” followed by “Burn her! Burn her!” They are anything but “progressive.” They now esteem lawfare even more than welfare.

Judge Merchan and his kangaroo court have destroyed American jurisprudence. They have tossed out the concepts of rule of law, equal justice under the law, a jury of one’s peers, and innocent until proven guilty. And they don’t care.

Ronald Reagan once noted that “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction.” He added that, if we don’t fight for and protect it, “one day we will spend our sunset years telling our children and our children’s children what it was once like in the United States where men were free.” A corollary would be that our government institutions—even the most cherished and vital ones—are never more than one generation away from being utterly corrupted. As they are now.

The jury is out… as to whether or not America can ever recover. November 5th—and, sadly, due to mail-in voting, the many days leading up to and possibly after it— will be a referendum of sorts. The issue? Can America heal itself and continue its tradition of freedom and limited government… of, by, and for, the people?

What troubles me is a quote, generally attributed to the communist dictator of the Soviet Union, Joseph Stalin: “The people who cast the votes don’t decide an election, the people who count the votes do.”

The people who currently count the votes in the U.S. are largely the same as those who convicted Trump in New York City.

And that is not democratic, but demonic.

