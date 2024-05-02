America's immigration nightmare: The economic and social fallout

The April pronouncements of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell at Stanford University have sparked a crucial discourse about the ramifications of mass immigration on the American economy. Powell's observations emphasized the significant role of immigrants, particularly within lower-paying sectors of the labor market, prompting economists to hastily reconsider their projections.

The forecasts presented by the Congressional Budget Office (C.B.O.) paint a stark panorama: an astounding 3.3 million individuals entered the United States in 2023 alone, with similar figures anticipated for 2024.

While some champion these statistics as heralds of economic expansion, the underlying reality is bleak. The majority of this influx comprises individuals entering the country unlawfully, imposing an undue strain on local communities and stretching public services to their limits.

What is particularly disconcerting is that much of this purported economic growth stems from illicit employment practices, perpetuating an underground economy riddled with exploitation and criminality.

Instead of acknowledging the harm wrought by unchecked immigration, policymakers and commentators persist in extolling its alleged benefits while turning a blind eye to its adverse impacts on American workers and communities.

Consider the predicament of New York City, where Mayor Eric Adams has beseeched for federal aid to manage the surge of illegal aliens. Such pleas merely skim the surface of the deeper issues arising from misguided immigration policies and porosity at the borders.

Furthermore, the discourse on mass immigration conveniently sidesteps the crucial question of assimilation and self-sufficiency. How swiftly can these newcomers integrate into American society and become productive contributors to the economy? The answer remains elusive, shrouded in wishful thinking and baseless optimism.

While proponents of mass immigration laud its role in propelling economic expansion, they ignore its stifling effect on innovation and sustained productivity. Enterprises drawn to low-cost labor are disinclined to invest in technology and automation, perpetuating a cycle of stagnation and dependence.

Policies aimed at artificially boosting wages, such as California's $20 minimum wage mandate, exacerbate the issue by curtailing working hours and eliminating jobs. The influx of immigrant workers, concentrated in low-skilled sectors, further undermines the prospects of American workers striving to make ends meet.

Yet, perhaps the most damning indictment of mass immigration lies in its unintended repercussions, transcending the economic domain. The reliance on immigrant labor fosters social maladies ranging from criminality and social alienation to drug overdoses and economic despondency.

Contrary to grand assertions, the data paints a stark picture of native-born Americans being marginalized in their own nation's labor market. While immigrants secure a disproportionate share of employment opportunities, native employment continues to dwindle, imperiling the economic prospects of millions of hardworking Americans.

As America confronts the aftermath of misguided immigration policies, it is imperative to confront reality. Denial of the adverse effects of mass immigration only perpetuates the cycle of decline, relegating the American dream to a remote ideal for those who merit better.

Looking away from the mainstream media's rabid rantings, one finds sobering insights into the multifaceted impact of immigration on the American economy and society, challenging prevalent narratives and advocating for a reevaluation of immigration policies.

This paves the way for a broader examination of America's societal challenges, offering avenues towards a more harmonious and prosperous future.

The alternative borders on the unthinkable. My latest book, 'What Happened to America?: How—and Why—the American Dream Became a Nightmare,' deals with the social, economic, political, and cultural ravages of bad immigration policy. Needless to say, America is the victim of this policy, as has been the case for some time.

Indeed, the country's litany of pressing problems, which grow more severe without hesitation, can be traced back to immigration blunders. America itself stands, a house divided, as a cautionary tale about what happens when immigrants do not leave a land better than when they found it. After all, a nation is only as promising as its people.

If America is truly to be made great again, then bold actions, not idle words, are required to produce something in the way of a national turnaround. This cannot happen, under any circumstances, if the grim reality of Uncle Sam's immigration policy goes ignored.

Short of coming to terms with America's immigration madness, plans for a countrywide renewal are nothing short of conversations with imaginary friends.

One day, all of America might become something like New York City, which grapples with the influx of illegal aliens, while pathetically pleading for federal assistance. Of course, these humiliating stretches of the hand outward merely scratch the surface of the deeper issues—each stemming from porous borders and misguided immigration policies.

The failure to address the fundamental questions of assimilation and self-sufficiency further compounds the immigration problem. American workers grow sidelined in their own country's labor market, simultaneously finding themselves strangers in an ever-stranger land.

The cause of mass immigration, bolstered by legal and illegal aliens alike, is championed by homegrown proponents who turn a blind eye to its deleterious effects. They perpetuate a cycle of decline that erodes the very foundations of the American dream.

When that dream is completely dead, desperation sets in, and the consequences of that are certain to be horrifying.

Joseph Ford Cotto, 1st Baron Cotto, GCCCR (DBA) is the host of 'News Sight,' an online news program with a sharp focus on the current events that impact your life. During 2014, HLM King Kigeli V of Rwanda bestowed a hereditary knighthood upon him. It was followed by a barony the next year. Aside from being an enthusiastic student of history, Cotto enjoys adventuring, photography, and music. He holds a doctorate in business administration.

Image: Screen shot from ABC 10 video, via YouTube