Since I haven’t seen any aircraft accident investigators pop up and say Bravo Sierra on the Iranian president’s “helicopter” crash photos, I’ll raise the red card.

Here is the headline: “Photos: Iran's Leader Crash Aftermath Reveals Strange Facts About the Helicopter - USA SUPREME.”

The photo on the left shows the tail boom section and the elevators of a helicopter — I would say it is a Huey. I have a few hundred hours in HH-1K and UH-1Ns, from my Marine Corps days in Search and Rescue. I’ve been to multiple crash sites. Washed a Huey tail boom once a week for a couple of years.

The photo on the right shows the tail section of a Cessna, an airplane, with the rudder intact and a Cessna logo above, in subdued gray, above “1136.” Increase the size of the image, and you’ll see.

I trained as an aircraft accident investigator and taught the Aircraft Accident Investigation course for Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University (1995–2007). When I see those two photos, together, with no other information, you have two crashes — probably a Bell helicopter and a Cessna airplane. They might have collided with one another. It looks as though there are two crash sites.

Image via Picryl.