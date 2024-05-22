Biden administration gave Cuban officials a full tour of Miami airport's security system

After the arrest of Ambassador Manuel Rochas on espionage charges for Cuba, a logical question was whether there were one, two, many, Manuel Rochases (and Kendall Myerses) over at the State Department?

What else can one conclude with whoever it was at State who made a decision like this?

According to the Washington Times:

Homeland Security gave a delegation from Cuba a look behind the curtain at airport operations at Miami International Airport, in a move critics say may have given the hostile communist regime inside information on security protocols. Diario Las Americas reported that the delegation was given a tour of the Transportation Security Administration’s facilities at the airport, including where the agency has new X-ray technology. TSA acknowledged the visit but cast it as normal international cooperation.

...and...

TSA said the visit was coordinated with the State Department.

U.S. officials were taking them all over into the innards of the Miami International Airport where they got to look at the layout of the airport, could examine its security systems, may have learned how it gets staffed (so as to get their operatives in), could examine the technology used (the better to jam it), and could get the names of personnel for blackmail purposes or pro-Cuba proclivities.

People who know airports think the whole thing looks like a disaster in the making.

The Washington Times cited this expert:

But Emilio Gonzalez, former CEO of the airport, said Cuba isn’t like those other nations. ... “Nobody in their right mind, no federal employee, would approve this unless they had top cover at the highest levels,” he said. “You do not invite a country as a state sponsor of terrorism to visit any installation, let alone a sensitive airport, as is Miami International Airport.” Mr. Gonzalez, who also ran U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services in the Bush administration, said the delegation may have been able to get a close-up look at the layout of the airport, how it’s staffed, technology and employees’ identities. “These are all things that intelligence officers live for,” said Mr. Gonzalez, who said it’s likely Cuba had intelligence operatives in the delegation.

Cuba, as it happens, is still a nation on the list of state sponsors of terror, same as North Korea, Iran and Syria. Will the Bidenites be giving Miami airport tours to those nations, too? President Obama dropped them from the terror list in 2015, but President Trump put them back on the list on Jan. 11, 2021 in one of his last acts as president.

According to the Department of State's statement at the time, there were good reasons:

The State Department has designated Cuba as a State Sponsor of Terrorism for repeatedly providing support for acts of international terrorism in granting safe harbor to terrorists. ... For decades, the Cuban government has fed, housed, and provided medical care for murderers, bombmakers, and hijackers, while many Cubans go hungry, homeless, and without basic medicine. Members of the National Liberation Army (ELN), a U.S.-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization, traveled to Havana to conduct peace talks with the Colombian government in 2017. Citing peace negotiation protocols, Cuba has refused Colombia’s requests to extradite ten ELN leaders living in Havana after the group claimed responsibility for the January 2019 bombing of a Bogota police academy that killed 22 people and injured more than 87 others. Cuba also harbors several U.S. fugitives from justice wanted on or convicted of charges of political violence, many of whom have resided in Cuba for decades. For example, the Cuban regime has refused to return Joanne Chesimard, on the FBI’s Most Wanted Terrorists List for executing New Jersey State Trooper Werner Foerster in 1973; Ishmael LaBeet, convicted of killing eight people in the U.S. Virgin Islands in 1972; Charles Lee Hill, charged with killing New Mexico state policeman Robert Rosenbloom in 1971; and others. Cuba returns to the SST list following its broken commitment to stop supporting terrorism as a condition of its removal by the previous administration in 2015. On May 13, 2020, the State Department notified Congress that it had certified Cuba under Section 40A(a) of the Arms Export Control Act as “not cooperating fully” with U.S. counterterrorism efforts in 2019.

It has remained there ever since, but oddly enough, just before this grand tour to the Cuban operatives, Biden dropped Cuba from a list of nations not cooperating fully with the U.S. on counterterrorism.

So they're cooperating on something, but the Bidenites haven't said what. That would be worth a Freedom of Information Act inquiry given that Biden considers Trump supporters 'terrorists' and the Cubans would have no problem spying on Trump or his allies and handing the information over to the Bidenites.

In the meantime, that Trump-era list of Cuba's terrorism-friendly activities is old.

Since Biden took office, we learned that Cuba is still running spy operations on the U.S. with alacrity and stunning success, having had former Ambassador Manuel Rochas on their string for 40 years, doing their bidding, including handing over information about the Brothers to the Rescue which resulted in the deaths of Americans rescuing Cuban escapees at sea.

They've also been caught "training" pro-Hamas protestors to stir up trouble and disrupt university campuses, and there is evidence they did the same with the Black Lives Matter rioters. I wrote about that here.

They're still very much involved in terrorism and you can bet they aren't interested in "friendship" as the stupid tour was billed. These communists remain enemies and everything they can do to undermine us is their reason for existence.

Why, again, did the Bidenites open the gates for them at the Miami airport? If this is not evidence of more infiltration by Cuban operatives, it's indistinguishable from what having a Cuban agent in place would do.

