A time for prayer

Today is the National Day of Prayer. Though its roots could be traced to colonial times when various individual settlements, colonies, and states observed days of prayer and fasting to seek guidance, repentance, and unity during times of crisis or thanksgiving, it was Harry Truman in 1952 who signed a joint resolution of Congress declaring an annual National Day of Prayer. The law was later amended in 1988 by President Reagan designating the first Thursday in May for the event.

The National Day of Prayer serves as a time for Americans to unite in thoughtful, heartfelt prayer regardless of their religious beliefs. It is a time to reflect on our history, our culture, our moral values, and our current challenges. It is a time of selfless examination of the bigger picture.

Though much hullabaloo has been made recently of so-called Christian nationalists, the very term is false. When referring to people, the term Christian is a noun not an adjective. As example, Tim Tebow was a football playing Christian not a Christian football player. Being a Christian is the very pinnacle definition of who you are—recognizing with humility and awe that you are created in the image of God and a devoted follower of His Son. All other descriptions and attributes are subservient. Our nation has many patriotic Christians as well as patriotic persons of other faiths. Collectively, they recognize that “Blessed is the nation whose God is the LORD” (Psalms 33:12).

If one has been keeping up with current events, it’s obvious our nation is in trouble. As a leader among nations, our struggles reverberate throughout the globe. A morally strong America provides stability in the world. A struggling America invokes chaos. In many cases, we still honor God with our lips expressing “God bless America” but they’ve become empty platitudes as our hearts are far away. For many of us, after this National Day of Prayer, we’ll all go back to our regularly scheduled program already in progress—the concept of national unity in humble submission to an almighty God fading quickly in our rearview mirror.

Hopefully, we the people are now awake to the danger. Our nation’s greatest threat is not Russia, China, Iran, a colossal national debt, or even an extremely inept administration. Our greatest threat is spiritual decay. As President Reagan astutely observed, “If we forget that we are a nation under God, then we’ll be a nation gone under.” That’s the direction we are heading.

For those aware of Scottish professor Alexander Tytler and his theory on the lifecycle of a republic, which typically lasts two hundred years, the U.S. is well past its expiration date. As you skim through the stages, it is easy to spot where we currently are.

The cycle begins with a motivated people group who escape bondage through faith and courage. They finally achieve liberty and grow prosperous to abundance. Then pride begins to set in, which leads to selfishness, followed by a common pitfall of abundance, then complacency. The next stage is apathy, followed by dependence, which given a $34 trillion dollar debt is about where we are. The final step (which many of the WEF elite desire) is a return back to bondage—to own nothing and be happy. It is troubling to note that no previous republic has ever escaped this cycle. With God’s help, we can.

Though prayer is often used as a last resort, it should be our first act. Let today be the first day of daily prayer for our nation. Pray for wisdom and discernment. Pray for truth and justice to overcome deceit and greed. Let us pray for good leaders to rise up and those who are corrupt to be exposed. Let us pray for conflicts to be properly resolved and healed. There are many who are lost and confused, let us pray for them to find peace and understanding.

Based on world history and our current trajectory, our nation’s demise is on the horizon. Some, citing history, might say it is inevitable. However, with God all things are possible. We must overcome apathy and do our part and the first part begins with prayer. As a nation, if we the people who have been blessed by God will humble ourselves and pray, seek God’s face, and repent from our wicked ways, then God will hear our prayer, forgive our sin, and restore our land (2 Chronicles 7:14). That’s a promise from the LORD. So let us begin and let us pray….

Image: Free image, Pixabay license.

Tom McAllister, Ed.D, is a business consultant, adjunct professor, and the author of Short Strolls in Faith.