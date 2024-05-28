A Russian-Israel author reams pro-Hamas intellectuals

Dina Rubina is a well-known Russian-Israeli author. In March, as a predicate to speaking at an intellectual hub in London dedicated to looking at Russian culture and identity, Rubina was asked to state her position on the Israel-Hamas war. She stated it with the double-barreled middle finger, with a brutal and glorious exposition of moral decency.

Dina Ilyinichna Rubina was born in Uzbekistan when it was still part of the Soviet Union. When she was 37, she made “Aliyah” (“ascended” or immigrated) to Israel. She has since become one of Israel’s most prominent Russian novelists, with her novels focusing on Jewish and Israeli issues, from a Russian perspective.

It was this Russian focus that saw her invited to the Pushkin House in London. That organization describes itself as “an arts, cultural and social space that explores, challenges and debates Russian culture and identity today.” More specifically, using a flood of academic gibberish, it explains,

In dialogue with other regions, we focus on the contested legacies, tumultuous present and possible futures of Russian, Eastern European, and post-Soviet geocultural spaces. Our public programming, exhibitions and community engagement – across history, literature, and the visual and performing arts – share connections among individuals, disciplines, periods and cultures and engage themes of identity, citizenship, migration, displacement and belonging. We strive to be an open space for initiating critical enquiries and relationship-building. We are proud to operate as an independent organisation thanks to the vital support of our patrons, friends, visitors, and granting institutions. Please consider supporting Pushkin House’s mission and activities by donating or joining the vibrant community of our supporters.

As you can see, the Pushkin House’s mission has absolutely nothing to do with the Middle East. Nevertheless, back in March, when Rubina was scheduled to speak there, she received an interesting email from Nataliya (Natasha) Rulyova, a professor at the University of Birmingham. Pushkin House, via Rulyova, demanded to know what Rubina’s position was on the Israel-Hamas conflict:

Hello, Dina! The Pushkin House announced our upcoming conference on social media and immediately received critical messages regarding your position on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. They wanted to understand your position on this issue before responding. Could you formulate your position and send it to me as soon as possible? Please accept, Madam, the expression of my distinguished greetings, Natasha

Rubina was pleased to “formulate” her position, and she did so by raining down fire and brimstone on Hamas, the Gazan people, UNRWA, and the intellectuals who demand ideological pro-Hamas purity on the Middle East as a pre-condition for speaking in London about Russian issues.

Image Dina Rubina (cropped). YouTube screen grab.

Rubina’s open letter, which has suddenly gone viral, is long but worth every word, especially in the last paragraphs. Read and enjoy: