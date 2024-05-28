Newsom weakened California's anti-pedo laws: Now pedos are advertising to children on utility poles in front of schools

Do parents have yet another reason to keep their kids out of public schools?

It would seem so, given what was discovered going on in Lemon Grove, California, a small city right outside San Diego.

Amy Reichert posted this from her Twitter account:

In @GavinNewsom California child molesters are emboldened by his weak on Pedos laws to post 100s of advertisements near schools on utility polls.

A group called Lemon Grove Volunteers posted their discoveries about this pedo grooming tactic on Instagram

A group called Lemon Grove Volunteers posted their discoveries about this pedo grooming tactic on Instagram and collected enough evidence that it was some pervert hoping to lure teenage girls into his lair for filthy acts and threats -- for 'females wanted' who must like to 'cuddle,' and 'women's wear' -- that they were able to get the cops involved. The cops sent in an undercover officer posing as a 16-year-old to scoop the creep up. But there are a lot of posters he's put up around these educational institutions, and Reichert said it was happening because the cost of pedo perversion has gone down under Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has inexplicably weakened laws against pedophila.

The most likely one he signed off on, in fact was in 2020, but smaller measures making a pedophile's lot a happier one have gone through since.

According to Reform California:

Across the country, politicians have passed laws to protect children from sex offenders — but in California, the tide is turning in the wrong direction. “Recent laws passed by liberal California politicians eliminate oversight of sex offenders and their placement in residential communities — often with vulnerable children and elderly living there,” says Carl DeMaio, chairman of Reform California, which has a campaign dedicated to fighting this relocation of sex offenders. In 2020, Democrats in the California Legislature approved Senate Bill (SB) 145, which allows an adult who molests a child as young as 14 years old to avoid being listed on a sex offender registry. “The reason that we have sex offender registry laws is because, as a community, we need to monitor criminals,” said DeMaio. “The evidence is overwhelming that you only find one out of a hundred sex offenders that are caught in these types of crimes and that’s why when they offend the first time we put them on a registry so we can watch them carefully,” DeMaio explained. While California Democrats claim the bill is designed to protect the LGBT community from discrimination, DeMaio, an openly gay Republican, says the excuse is false and “disgusting.”

DeMaio also said that California's leftist-stacked courts are another problem, with California court rulings weakening laws against sex offenders in communities and around schools.

In the California Supreme Court’s 2015 decision in IN RE: William TAYLOR et al. on Habeas Corpus, the court ruled that San Diego County’s restrictions preventing a sex offender’s placement within 2,000 feet of a school or park were unconstitutional. The law in question was a key component of Proposition 83 (Jessica’s Law), which was passed by California voters in 2006 with over 70% of the vote. DeMaio says that state politicians are also increasingly siding with sex offenders and passing laws to make it easier for them to not only escape listing on Sex Offender Registries, but live in residential communities and near schools and playgrounds.

So now we have telephone flyers like that creep has placed, looking for women who like to 'cuddle' or who are interested in 'women's wear' -- see how many signs he put up here -- because pedos have fewer restrictions on what they've always called 'jailbait' and 'barely legal' otherwise, and know very well they need to stay away from or it's back to the can.

In other words, there's almost no protection at all from these freaks, and worse still, the authorities aren't terribly proactive about this even as children are very much in the line of danger, exposed to ads like this in their places of safety. The freaks sit around these places and place their bait on the telephone poles, waiting for one, just one, to take them up on their offerings. We know the freak fell for an undercover officer. We don't know how many young women they forced to pose for dirty pictures, raped, shamed, or threatened unless they kept quiet they got to earlier.

That's the state of affairs now, one more reason to avoid California's public schools until they get proactive about this and rip every last pervy flyer down and burn them.

The pedo put these types of sleazy ads up on telephone poles all around high schools, and even at San Diego State University which is not far from Lemon Grove.