On Earth Day, Joe Biden should make people healthy and wealthy by encouraging more drilling for oil

Today is Earth Day.

Here are some ways green pushers say you can remain healthy:

From picking up trash on walks to avoiding receipts, 6 tips for keeping yourself — and the planet — healthy

Avoid receipts

Walk, don't drive

Better yet, go on a trash walk

Stop microwaving your leftovers in plastic containers

Start a garden

From soap to laundry pods, rethink your cleaning routine

Basically, all green pusher stories like this are meant to convey the message that using oil and other natural resources is bad for your health. That is demonstrably false.

As for the suggestions:



I will continue to take receipts when I might need to prove I purchased something, when it is a gift, or if I may want to return something.



Walking is good, but driving is necessary for most people.



Picking up trash is good. It would be better if people didn't litter.



I have used a microwave for around fifty years and not once, that I can remember, have I used a plastic container. Nor have I stuck one inro an oven or a gas grill.



Gardens are good.



I will continue to use soap and detergents to clean stuff.



Not one of these suggestions will change temperatures, sea levels, or storm activity, either up or down.



Here is the actual way that life expectancy has essentially doubled: Crude oil. Ever since oil was discovered in Pennsylvania in 1859, crude oil has been used in over 6,000 everyday products.



We have air conditioning and central heat that can be used to protect people with asthma and to protect people from extreme cold and heat.



We have water and sewage treatment plants instead of depending on well water.

We use machines to produce and even pick vegetables and fruits instead of doing it by hand and using oxen. This allows a small number of people to feed the world as the population has grown 500% since the 1850s.



I haven't seen the bureaucrats, politicians, and other green pushers say how they would replace the over 6,000 products derived from oil, including medicine, because they clearly don't care about the harm their policies will cause.

The world has not always been dependent on oil. As I said earlier, it was discovered in Pennsylvania in 1859 and replaced the oil that had been used for lighting and other basic purposes -- from the whale trade, decimating whale populations, which really was bad for the environment. Fossil fuels, on the other hand, are safely produced and abundant, using very little land space, unlike various greenie solar and wind projects, and actually fostering wildlife populations in some unusual cases, from artificial reefs in the Gulf of Mexico to caribou herds warming themselves in the Arctic winters near oil pipelines.



Nowhere is the durability of plastics more valuable than in medicine. Pacemakers and artificial heart valves are among the dozen of implantable medical devices made from plastics. The titanium and plastic hips and prosthetic legs and contact lenses and bioabsorbable polymers are all plastics. Many medical implants and prostheses are made of silicone, which is a flexible, lightweight, inert plastic that can be manufactured to bear a remarkable similarity to the look and feel of flesh. Countless nonsilicone plastics are commonly used in medicine, including syringes, blood bags, surgical gloves, dressings, catheters, and intravenous tubes, which are made of polyethylene nylon and flexible polyvinyl chloride. These disposable materials guarantee sterility, cutting down on potential infections that were far more common in the preplastics era.



Certain forms of chemotherapy also have core petroleum-derived ingredients called nitrogen mustards. Most pharmaceuticals come from petrochemicals. Carboxylic acids and anhydrides are used to make Novocaine and acetaminophen as well as sedatives, tranquilizers, decongestants, antihistamines, and antibacterial soaps. Esters and alcohols derived from fossil fuels are used in fermentation processes that produce antibiotics. Glycols and celluloses are used to coat pills and bind together the contents of tablets. Petrochemicals may be found in everything from penicillin, cough syrup, and rectal suppositories to radiological dyes and x-ray film.



If people want to see who is unhealthy and die young, they need to look to African countries which haven't used oil and natural resources to modernize their own countries, although some do have oil production for export.



Here is another piece of pure propaganda:

The truth is that countries that have not used oil, coal, natural gas etc. to modernize are much poorer today than countries that use them.

Doesn't this look like what slaves would do?

How Climate Change Narrative Is Preventing Africa From Modernizing And Gaining Prosperity

Under a blazing Kenyan sun, elderly women toil on their hands and knees in the reddish-brown clay, separating the choking weeds from the small, green shoots of a finger millet crop. The women are barehanded and barefoot, and they work from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or 6 p.m. at night. Clearing a small field takes three days.



“A combine harvester could replace 1,000 people,” Jusper Machogu, an agricultural engineer and farmer in Kenya, told The Epoch Times. “It makes me sad whenever I see my mom wading through millet. We have women kneeling down and uprooting weeds throughout the farm all day, and it’s sunny. Those machines would change our lives.”



Making people junk their gas-powered vehicles and other products and replace them with much more expensive vehicles powered by the highly flammable pollutant lithium will greatly harm the poor and middle class but the green pushers don't care.

The UN, media, entertainers, politicians, bureaucrats, educators and other green pushers know they could easily help improve the quality and length of life of people in underdeveloped countries, but they clearly prefer to keep them poor and starving while they destroy other countries with their radical agenda.



It is pathetic when rich people like Barack Obama, John Kerry, Al Gore, Bill Gates, and others fly around the world in private jets, live in multiple mansions, including on the coast and lecture the rest of us to reduce our carbon footprint to zero, which is impossible. Buying carbon credits does not reduce a carbon footprint. It is fictional.



It is dictatorial when Biden and bureaucrats force people to adapt to the radical green agenda. Not once have the been asked to show scientific data linking oil usage to temperature changes. There is none and the green pushers don't care.



It is appalling when the media interfere in elections by just repeating the green talking points instead of doing their job to ask questions and do research. They catch and kill truthful information that disagrees with the radical green agenda.



The media and other Democrats should stop pretending that they care about the poor, middle class, and misinformation. All they care about is power and infecting the public with their radical agenda.



Misinformation to the media and other Democrats is anyone who disagrees with them.



If everyone wants to see pure misinformation, they should look at the predictions on the first Earth Day 54 years ago where the predictions were that billions would die from starvation because of extreme cold.

