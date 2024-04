Remembering my first bumper sticker

We remember Richard Nixon who was born on Jan. 9, 1913 in California and died on April 22, 1994, in New York, thirty years ago today.

I can still recall hearing of President Nixon's death.

It was a Friday night and our family was driving to the ball game. Suddenly, the pre-game show on the radio was interrupted with the flash that President Nixon had passed away in a New York hospital. He had suffered a stroke a few days before and was seriously ill.

Mrs. Nixon died the year before, or 1993. How can you think of President Nixon without thinking of the wonderful Pat Nixon? She is still one of my favorite first ladies!

Between his resignation in 1974, and death in 1994, Richard Nixon became a great author and important voice on national security issues.