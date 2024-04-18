Unmasking the pro-Palestinian movement

Ms. Riddhi Patel, a pro-Palestinian protestor, has come to epitomize the cowardice of demonstrators engaging in vile threats and intimidation tactics.

She proved to have quite a sewer mouth while screaming death threats at city council members in Bakersfield, California. A self-styled radical, Ms. Patel appeared to demand protection for a murderous gang of thugs, Hamas, by calling for a “Ceasefire Now” resolution.

It came as a shock to Ms. Patel when the council did make a decision, but not the one she had in mind. Her intimidation tactics -- including a reference to bringing back the “guillotine to kill all you mother#ckers” (presumably legislators) -- resulted in her arrest in council chambers. The young radical lost her bluster at the time of pre-trail booking and was filmed dissolving into uncontrollable sobbing. She is facing 18 felony counts, and bail is set at $1 million (later reduced).

The problem is that Patel thought she had a free pass to use the ugliest tactics, never thinking she would be held accountable. Perhaps she pushed the council members to their limit by suggesting: “We’ll (protestors) see you at your house,” and leaving nothing to the imagination added: “We’ll murder you.”

It was as if Patel was giving a sermon on the mount while in council chambers, believing she held the moral high ground. “I don’t have faith you’ll do this,” Patel said referring to the “Ceasefire” proclamation. “You guys are all horrible human beings, and Jesus probably would’ve killed you himself.”

How quickly Patel underwent a transformation. First, she’s a determined humanist demanding a ceasefire, and then she turns into a modern-day frothing Robespierre: After all, she did suggest killing all “you mother#ckers,” presumably legislators, with the restoration of the guillotine.

Such behavior demands a closer scrutiny of Patel’s short-lived but colorful resume. She was a passionate, but more restrained “climate justice” warrior with the non-profit Center on Race, Poverty and Environment (CRPE). Apparently, her rant didn’t sit well with her colleagues who “do not condone violence.” She was dismissed from her position this week. They will have to carry on the “climate justice” fight -- which “disproportionately impacts communities of color” -- without their fiery colleague.

Patel remains in jail, but she doesn’t need to worry about her brothers and sisters in arms carrying on the pro-Palestinian battle. They, too, remain blissfully ignorant of siding with fascist regimes who hate them and their Western morality.

This was particularly in evidence when the phony peaceniks, not a group to give the public a respite, came out in “true solidarity” with Iran’s attack last weekend. They conveniently overlooked the potential loss of civilian life, as Iran started raining down hundreds of cruise missiles and aerial drones on Israel. The pro-Palestinian protestors flooded social media sites with comments befitting of cheerleading warmongers yearning for the complete destruction of Israel.

Many of them sounding as bloodthirsty and deluded as Patel. One pro-Palestinian columnist, Asa Winstanley, who runs Electronic Intifada, described Iran’s attack as a “humanitarian intervention,” according to Spiked Magazine. She sent a “thank you” note to Iran, failing to recognize the regime’s rampant cruelty toward dissidents and persecution of gays. Ms. Winstanley is much safer praising Iran’s attack on Israel from a distance rather than attempting an in-person suicidal bond with the warmongering Islamists.

All things considered, Patel and her group-think protestors are sterling examples of the end result of wokeness. It’s as if they were primed at the pump of college indoctrination -- being taught to hate their own societies -- making them moral Muppets whose strings are being pulled by uniquely cruel and malevolent societies.

Image: Johann Jaritz