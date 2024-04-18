In a world led by lies and hatred, those of us who are normal must speak out

In a world defined by lies from the left, as long as systems seem to function, it’s very easy for ordinary people trying to live their lives to put their heads down and shut out the evil around them. But as COVID showed, we can’t do this anymore.

Dr. Aseem Malhotra’s banned-from-YouTube speech to the Helsinki court makes for interesting reading. He’s a British consultant cardiologist with great credentials and a “necessary convert” from staunchly defending the COVID vaccine to being a scrupulous investigator. He’s now a vocal anti-vaxxer. What converted him was watching his healthy father, who took the vaccine after Malhotra—who was himself vaccinated—told him it was safe, precipitously die of a heart attack some months after the shots. Malhotra’s father had no prior history of heart disease. Malhotra initially blamed British medical transport services, which took half an hour to reach his father. It was only by listening to growing evidence from practicing doctors that he began to suspect the vaccine.

I still try to understand how easily the wool was pulled over the eyes of esteemed medical professionals, who ought to have known better. Much of the medical profession still ignores the facts. My own doctor asks, “Are you up to date on your vaccinations?” every time I talk with him. This is symptomatic of the propaganda-machine-induced blindness of the populace at large. I can only hope that we have learned enough from this ongoing debacle to pay attention and question the next big thing that comes down the chain of command to ruin our lives medically.

During the shutdown, I contemplated how, using propaganda similar to the COVID campaign, the German people were so easily gulled into embracing genocidal antisemitism. I’d had some personal experience with such discrimination on a job. As I see the re-emergent, ugly hatred now coming from Palestinian sympathizers, who marched in lock-step to shut down the highways and bridges across America while spewing blind, unreasoning hatred, I see how easily we factionalize our people into the various irrational hatred groups.

When my kids were kids, their public school started its “diversity” campaign. Even then, nearly 30 years back, I could see it as dangerous. We have always been a country proud to be a melting pot, so why pick out this or that group to extoll over another? We worked so hard to eliminate discrimination, only to purposely reinstate it by shifting the targets around to suit a narrative that has evolved over time. Currently, we put black culture on a pedestal, embrace LGBTQ culture over hetero, hate white men especially, and denigrate the family and middle America relentlessly. Everything we know is turned on its head, truth becomes a lie, transparently dumb pursuits have become standard, intelligent thought is stifled, and individuality condemned.

The net result is that we can no longer be proud of our country. When I read that Mayorkas is in bed with a Soros-funded group advising illegal aliens to vote—for Biden, of course—I’m not surprised. When I see our congress and our Supreme Court impotent against obvious traitorous activity such as this, I’m not surprised.

When I see our former President dragged through the mud while the Biden family gets a pass, I’m not surprised.

When I see the local DA release violent criminals while proud patriots are imprisoned for years for protesting an obviously rigged election, I’m no longer surprised.

The ugly gets uglier, and it’s time to stop being impotent and for the good guys to do something about it all. We are, I think, still the majority in this country.

I keep looking for the masterminds behind all the evil. Someone to blame, someone to fight—but they are like vapor. They are smart enough to foment anger, create rank misery, encourage divisive behavior and violence, destroy our great country, and then hide in the background. My imagination goes wild, searching for some understanding of how any group of humans could become so vile and ugly in thought and action. I would think such ugliness would consume their minds and rot their bodies, yet I know there are plenty of power-mad rats in the world.

What I can’t get beyond is the thought that the rest of us—you know, the “normal” among us—keep our eyes closed and keep voting them into power, allowing them to subvert our elections and our country.

Remember Bush the Elder’s “thousand points of light”? I think we have to step up, each of us, especially the young and energetic among us, and pull back the veil in every way we can. Join election integrity groups and juries, run for local office, and hound elected officials to do the right thing.

If not us, then who? We can’t just wait for Trump or see him as a savior. He won’t be. It’s the rest of us who have to save ourselves.