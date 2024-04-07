Trump smashes Biden’s one-day fundraising record

At the end of March, Democrats were crowing that Biden had broken fundraising records with a one-night haul of $26 million. Last night, Donald Trump sniffed “Amateur,” and proceeded to come close to doubling that number by raising $50 million at a single fundraiser. This is hugely important because it means that large donors are joining small donors in betting on Trump.

Joe Biden, on his own, probably couldn’t raise $10 bucks. However, with both Barack Obama and Bill Clinton at his side, and despite genocidal maniacs screaming for Jewish blood outside of the venue, Biden managed to bring in $26 million at a single fundraiser, setting a new record for such events. This description from PBS of what Obama and Clinton brought to the event is almost funny, given its disconnect from reality:

The mood at Radio City Music Hall was electric as Obama praised Biden’s willingness to look for common ground and said, “That’s the kind of president I want.” Clinton said simply of the choices facing voters in 2024: “Stay with what works.”

Quick reality check: Biden’s entire State of the Union, instead of discussing America, attacked Trump and his supporters, something new in SOTUs. It was, however, standard for Biden, who has routinely described half of Americans as dangerous, radical extremists.

And then there’s the “stay with what works” line. After three years of Biden, our border is gone, inflation is breaking Americans, racial disharmony is ripping America apart, gay pornography is rife in schools, and the world is on fire. This “works” only for revolutionaries who want to burn it all down.

Still, $26 million is a lot of money. A lot of billionaires back Biden and, in American politics, money talks.

That’s why it was great to see that, not only did Trump smash Biden’s record, he did so by a large margin, almost doubling Biden’s take:

Former President Donald Trump’s campaign and the Republican National Committee (RNC) announced on Saturday evening that a Trump fundraiser in Palm Beach, Florida, has set a new single-fundraiser record for a presidential campaign by pulling in more than $50 million in one night. The new record by Trump comes just weeks after Democrat President Joe Biden set a record when he appeared in New York City alongside former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton to pull in a then-record $26 million. Trump’s Saturday evening fundraiser nearly doubled that and represents a massive shift among donor class Republicans coming home to Trump as the former president last month crossed the threshold of the requisite number of delegates needed to become the presumptive GOP nominee for president in a third straight election. (Emphasis mine.)

That massive shift is significant, not just monetarily, but in terms of election momentum.

Immediately after Biden’s fundraiser, an analysis showed that Biden was raking in money from the Big Donors but that ordinary voters were less enthusiastic. Meanwhile, Trump was getting huge amounts from ordinary people, but big donors were mostly ignoring him.

While the big donors’ absence was disappointing financially, every big donor has only one vote, although he hopes to multiply that through his money. However, he can’t buy enthusiasm. It’s the small-dollar donations that bespeak an enthusiasm that sees people turning out at rallies and polling stations.

Now, though, Trump has demonstrated strong support at both the top and the bottom of the donor pyramid: The big guys are ponying up the money to fund ads, signs, swag, volunteer headquarters, and all the other things needed to fund a successful campaign. Meanwhile, the small guys are not only contributing hard cash but they’re also signaling voter enthusiasm.

All of this creates a snowball effect. The aura of victory is starting to envelop Donald Trump. He’s beginning to look inevitable, not because the media is trying to jam a crown on his head as it did with Hillary, but because people across America’s socio-economic spectrum are betting their money on him.

Image: YouTube screen grab.