Our cities could use a little law and order

Last weekend, a young widow and her one-year-old son were the latest consequence of lawlessness in our blue cities. A man with a long criminal record shot a police officer. It reminded us of a couple of things:

First, criminals will always find guns, no matter how many laws or gun control speeches we hear.

Second, some criminals need to be in jail rather than sitting in a car waiting to kill someone.

This is the legacy of soft-on-crime policies and blaming guns rather than criminals.

A few days, A.G. Garland went public telling us about numbers and crime. It fell flat because speeches about numbers don’t keep people safe. This is an editorial from The Washington Times:

With policies like that, there is good reason to question statistics claiming that lawlessness is on the decline. Police just aren’t responding to calls or counting incidents as they once did. For instance, big cities like New York and Los Angeles didn’t even bother turning in data to the FBI for use in the agency’s 2021 statistics. The public knows the rosy numbers don’t reflect reality. A Gallup survey last year found an 11% increase in the number of people afraid to walk alone at night near their home since Mr. Biden entered the White House. As a result, a Rasmussen poll from February gave Republicans a 13-point edge over Democrats on handling crime.

So A.G. Garland can say whatever he wants, but the public is screaming, “Where’s the beef?” A.G. Garland moves around the country protected by officers with machine guns, but the grandmother walking to the bodega is not so lucky. She has to deal with lawless youths who attack and rob for the hell of it.

As long as our blue cities tolerate crime and protect criminals in the name of social justice, the public will not feel safe. It’s not very complicated. In fact, it’s as simple as taking back the streets, or what law and order Joe told us.

Take back the streets, Mr. President, or no one is going to believe what your A.G. is saying about crime.

Image: Tony Webster via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0 (cropped).