Trump on track to tackle abortion

The Democrats are bent on making abortion the leading issue of 2024.

What else do they have? I am glad that President Trump has put forth a practical position to tackle the politics of abortion.

This is the story:

Former President Donald Trump on Monday announced his position on whether abortion should be banned, following months of not taking a stance on the combustible and crucial issue in his 2024 rematch with President Biden. The presumptive Republican presidential nominee took to his social media platform on Sunday night to say that he would issue a statement on "abortion and abortion rights." In video posted Monday morning, Trump explicitly affirmed his support for in vitro fertilization (IVF) and he emphasized his support for states determining their own laws for abortion so long as there are exceptions for rape, incest and life of the mother. "The states will determine by vote, or legislation, or perhaps both, and whatever they decide must be the law of the land – in this case, the law of the state," Trump said. Many states will be different. Many states will have a different number of weeks…at the end of the day it is all about the will of the people." As we understand, a formal statement is coming. However, this is a good start and let's rally behind him.

First, it recognizes that the Supreme Court's Dobbs ruling was right on. Let the people decide through their state legislatures.

Second, it accepts exceptions for rape and incest. This is a sensible approach. Mr. Trump also understands the medical exception or when an abortion is necessary to save the mother's life. Honestly, this is rare but it makes political sense.

Third, it cancels the idea of a national ban and takes away a major talking point from the other side.

Fourth, Mr. Biden reminds us all that we have to win elections, too.

So far, a step in the right direction and a good move to defuse the Democrats' attack that claims the GOP wants to ban abortions.