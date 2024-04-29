​​Time to act

What I know about crowd control and funding by Islamist nations of various departments in academia could be put in a thimble, but I am willing to express my views anyway.

We have become a very “tarred and feathered” America, but I still believe most Americans support the view that antisemitism, and especially what’s going on at our college campuses, has no place in our country.

Tragically, university presidents, boards, and administrators have failed their legal and moral obligations, and Congress will soon be debating legislation defining antisemitism.

I believe the time has come for this type of legislation to be enacted because it could ultimately become the critical legal infrastructure needed to facilitate both the withdrawal of federal dollars, as well as the prohibition of foreign dollars flowing in from Islamist nations, affecting any university that fails to guarantee the campus is a safe environment for all students.

I do not know whether banning donations, specifically from Islamist nations, is constitutional, but these departments and professors are the source of much of the current antisemitism problem plaguing American campuses and streets. Why? Because these departments are mostly staffed by hand-picked radical professors who embrace a didactic and biased educational approach, preaching hate and unworthy bias against Israel and Zionism.

This manifests in the very flagrant antisemitism embraced by the radical know-nothings—paid and unpaid activists—now “protesting” across the nation and violating the constitutional rights of American students and citizens, predominantly those of Jewish faith.

We have mountains of fresh evidence that what is happening on college and university campuses is anarchical, disruptive, and manufactured, defying societal law and order; it is antithetical to what the founding fathers intended as far as “free speech” goes, and it never would have been tolerated.

The current riotous scene sends a highly disturbing message to the entire world that Hitler’s Brown-Shirted Youth are alive and well, and have penetrated America. I daresay this is the image that the rioters wish to send.

Free speech is what makes America a great and revered nation, but when this God-given right infringes upon another’s God-given right, that’s where the law steps in—it is high time for federal defunding legislation to put an end to financial support for such anti-American campus and street episodes.

We Americans have been asleep at the switch as anti-Marxist philosophies have wormed their subtle way into our society, starting at the highest educational levels, and filtering through every facet of American institutions.

What has happened in America is not a matter of happenstance. It has been crafted, orchestrated by those who fear our unique republic threatens their autocratic goals. Unlike socialism, America’s government is meant to be beholden to its citizens, and when the rights of our citizens are violated, the time for legislation to redress Americans from abuse is without question.

As I understand, Senator Tim Scott previously introduced legislation to defund colleges and universities that promote anti-Semitism. Senator Scott, I also understand, is high up on Trump’s list as a potential running mate.

I suspect this eventual legislation will be aggressively debated—but it should pass. However, I also fear it will meet resistance by radical Democrats who will attempt to water it down, and who have become the voice of this once-proud party.

If this legislation is not passed with its thrust intact, it could mark the death knell of our republic; so if you still believe in the virtue of America, stay tuned and call your senator and representative should the change to cut off the funding gravy train come up for a vote.

Image from X.