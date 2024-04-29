Zelensky issues statement announcing that Ukraine and the US are working on a ‘ten-year’ funding agreement

We already knew that the war in Ukraine was the next “forever war” — or a war that is contrary to the interests of the American citizenry but makes big bucks for the sewer rats scurrying around D.C. — but now, the powers that be have just rubbed our noses in it.

According to a report out at Breitbart yesterday, Volodymyr Zelensky recently released a statement revealing that his regime and the government of Washington D.C. were in continued contact, “working on a bilateral security agreement” that would see “monetary aid” sent to Ukraine for an agreed-upon time of ten years. Here are the details, from the article:

‘Also, our teams, Ukraine and the United States, are currently working on a bilateral security agreement, and we are already working on a specific text. Our goal is to make this agreement the strongest of all. We are discussing the specific foundations of our security and cooperation,’ Zelensky said. ‘We are also working on fixing specific levels of support for this year and for the next ten years, including armed support, financial, political, and joint arms production. The agreement should be truly exemplary and reflect the strength of American leadership. I am grateful to both our team and the team of the American side for the progress in drafting the agreement.’

Now, either this is a determined length of time for a war (what a joke), or this 10-year plan is just the amount of time covered by the first contract (“bilateral security agreement”), with subsequent contracts presumed to follow; after ten years though, the terms of the agreement are up for renegotiation.

Despite an individual’s personal feelings on the Russia-Ukraine war, the facts of the matter are that Ukraine is not a NATO country—and at this point, the cost-benefit analysis of being a member of the NATO pact is definitely not worth it for the American people—and Zelensky is not a good guy. This isn’t to say that Vladimir Putin is…but between the two? One nation is notoriously corrupt and a known hub of human trafficking, while its leaders push cultural LGBTQ++ perversion, steal our wealth (taking hundreds of millions off the top for themselves), send their own people into the meat grinder of warfare, and ally themselves with leftist Hollywood, Joe Biden, and all the scum of D.C.; the other nation sentences pedophiles to the death penalty, tells homosexuals and alternative-sexuality people to engage in whatever behaviors they like as long as it’s in private and nowhere near children, and naturally, doesn’t want hostile governments anywhere along its borders.

But those latter points about the (im)morality of these battling nations is just a matter of getting into the weeds, because the crux is that their war has nothing to do with American security—this is a territory dispute, and a reignition of long-standing conflict. Therefore, using American taxpayer dollars, and incurring debt for the American people for a war that has no bearing on American security, is a total scam.

There are wars over territory all across the world, and legitimate oppression where governments are murdering their own people (a much nobler cause to involve ourselves in), so why aren’t we there? I’m not arguing that we should be, but it should be evidence that it’s not about the cause, but about the arrangement between D.C. politicians and the Zelensky. (Cough, money-laundering scheme, cough, cough.)

President Dwight Eisenhower’s Farewell Address made infamous the “military-industrial complex” machine, but why he neglected to call it the congressional-military-industrial complex like he originally intended is beyond me — particularly when you consider the “forever war” reality is the exact situation against which Eisenhower strived to warn.

Peace, or a cessation of fighting, is the best option, but peace means the gravy train comes to an end—no wonder it’s off the table, and the powers that be are concocting ten-year plans for sending our money to a country with no accountability.

Image: YouTube video screen grab.