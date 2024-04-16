They saw the harbor lights

Cue that tune by The Platters about seeing the harbor lights. In this case, it’s the beaches of California and those lights on the patios of upscale neighborhoods that voted for Biden.

Thanks to Governor Abbott of Texas, the word is out that Texas is closed to entry. So go to Arizona, New Mexico, or those beautiful beaches of California.

This is the story:

People have long sneaked into the U.S. by way of the Pacific Ocean, but over the last three years, California has seen an ‘exponential increase in maritime smuggling,’ according to Brandon Tucker, director of Customs and Border Protection’s Air and Marine Operations in San Diego. In fiscal year 2020, federal, state and local law enforcement recorded 308 maritime smuggling events in the California area of responsibility, according to CBP. Last fiscal year, they recorded 736, a nearly 140% increase.

Well, let’s hand it to the human smugglers. They are creative and do look for our weaknesses. They know where to go and they go there. Texas hard, California easy!

Of course, the real fear here is that the people disembarking have more ambitions than washing dishes at the restaurant or doing the yard. The real fear is that the young men getting off the boat are part of an effort to infiltrate the country and engage in terrorism. Remember that it took just 19 guys to take over three jets and pull off 9/11.

Maybe the people who live in these neighborhoods will react to the visitors the same way that Democrats in New York are reacting to sanctuary cities. Maybe the affluent by the beach will scream and call on Democrats to keep the visitors off their neighborhoods.

In the meantime, if you see people getting off boats and running around be assured that it’s not a studio making a movie. It’s real people sneaking into the country.

