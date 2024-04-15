« Landmark anti-grooming laws signed in Florida, but stalled in Illinois and Iowa
April 15, 2024

The new NPR CEO is the living embodiment of the Democrat party

By Andrea Widburg

Last week, a moderate(ish) Democrat broke ranks with NPR, writing an exposé to protest that NPR was more ideologically extreme than even he could tolerate. Uri Berliner described an outlet that receives significant funding from federal and state taxpayers but is completely dominated by hardcore, progressive Democrats. He ascribed many of the problems to former CEO John Lansing, who was all-in on DEI and other woke policies, and expressed hope that the new CEO, Katherine Maher, a tech leader, would bring positive change. That’s unlikely. Maher, 40, has embraced every extreme idea the Democrats have promulgated in the last 20 years.

Following Berliner’s exposé, Maher wrote a public letter claiming that it was “profoundly disrespectful” to dare challenge NPR’s integrity. It’s a very, very long letter that falls into a Shakespearean error: “The lady doth protest too much, methinks.” Maher knows that everything Berliner wrote is true because Berliner backed it up with receipts: that is, NPR’s own reporting, which speaks for itself. Indeed, all that his essay did was repackage the obvious.

So, who is Katherine Maher, the new doyenne of a taxpayer-funded media outlet that increasingly exists to serve the Democrat party? Well, her work history speaks volumes about someone who has worked only within the leftist bubble:

Still, Maher’s career did ostensibly revolve around internet access and free speech. I mean, so what if Wikipedia became a hard-left, censorious outlet during her tenure. Her intentions were good. Or were they?

I ask because Maher’s Twitter page (“She/her”) reveals a hardcore progressive Democrat who buys into every leftist policy.

Most obviously, Maher doesn’t like Trump and has never been shy about that fact:

Maher was pleased that Wikipedia relentlessly edited the Trump page to keep it current with Democrat perceptions in the lead-up to the 2020 election:

Maher, a self-identified “unalloyed progressive,” supported Hillary, but sometimes even Hillary wasn’t leftist enough for her:

And speaking of those non-binary people, Maher was and is excited about the whole LGBTQ+ spectrum. Her support for a group that makes sex the sine qua non of its existence dates back at least as far as her time living near San Francisco’s Castro district:

It's no surprise to learn that Maher applauds so-called transgenderism and worked to wipe out Wikipedia’s “cis white male” bias.

Maher was offended when Trump dared to say that American embassies should fly only the American flag, not flags celebrating random people’s sexual propensities:

No wonder the password at a COVID testing facility thrilled her:

Maher was also all in on Black Lives Matter. During the riots, Maher explained that law and order and private property were all racist, given that, more than 150 years ago, there were black slaves in America. Insurance, which passes its costs on to working- and middle-class people, exists to fund the riots, said the woman whose salary (around $790,000 annually) comes from those same people’s taxes:

It makes perfect sense that Maher checked her privilege in 2020:

Also in 2020, Maher transferred her Hillary love to Biden, especially because of his open border plans and, as of November 2020, the implication that he’d go after Trump:

Maher is almost a parody of a progressive Democrat woman, buying into every shibboleth from Trump hatred to Biden worship and from LGBTQ+ madness to Black Lives Matter extremism. A woman given to this type of passionately partisan ideology has no business chairing an institution that receives even a dollar of support from taxpayers (both state and federal). But of course, it’s not just Maher. The real question is who appointed her to her position. Those people need to be called to account.

Image: X screen grab.

