The storm before the calm?

Things are sure calmer now that Joe Biden is in office, right? Back to normal! No more mean tweets! Okay, we may be on the precipice of a nuclear world war, but hey, things happen, right? Granted, Ukraine is being expunged, the Middle East is literally blowing up, our southern border is the scene of an unprecedented, chaotic—and interminable—invasion, but at least we’re not trying to Make America Great Again!

Sarcasm aside, none of this had to happen. In fact, none of this would have happened if Trump were still in office. That is not speculation. When Trump was in office, Ukraine—and our borders—were secure, and the Middle East, via the Abraham Accords, was mostly peaceful…and hopeful of staying that way for the foreseeable future.

But why? Trump wasn’t an experienced politician—or a smooth statesmanlike figure! He was a wild card! And Biden was a life-long Washington insider! (Insightful readers will realize the question “But why?” was just answered.)

None of this death and destruction need have happened. Biden, and his handlers, snatched defeat from the jaws of victory. Some of this may be because there are those in the administration that actually hate America (and Israel). And some of it is because leftists are unaware of two crucial things: history and human nature.

Appeasement never works. For good or bad, the leaders of most nations only respect one thing: strength. All of history clearly illustrates this. Attacks come about because victims appear weak. (See also, Britain and the U.S. vis-à-vis Germany and Japan prior to World War II.) That holds true, virtually without exception, regardless of whether we are speaking of a nation or a person. Or an animal, for that matter. Like most predators, lions and wolves prey on the weak and infirm. So, when threatened, porcupines roll themselves into a ball with their quills sticking out everywhere. Some animals, like blowfish, puff up to appear bigger than they otherwise are. It’s Deterrence 101, proven effective for all of history. Yet many still haven’t learned.

Biden sticks his head in the sand…when not actually colluding with our enemies.

Natural selection/culling the herd/survival of the fittest—call it what you will—may be brutal, but it is the law of the land. And always has been.

Power is respected among nations, weakness is not. And neither is Joe Biden…or whoever is pulling his strings. Early on in World War II, The Great Appeaser, Neville Chamberlain, resigned…allowing Winston Churchill to become Prime Minister and stiffen the spines of the British people. The irony is that Churchill had warned the world for years leading up to the war that conflict was not inevitable if only Hitler were checked in time.

Instead of tacitly approving an Iranian strike on Israel, Biden should have long ago told the mullahs to pound sand. Or else. Had he done so, Israel—and the world—would likely not have been in such danger now.

Biden isn’t going to resign. But perhaps the American people will tell him to pound sand this November…and usher Trump back into the White House. To Make America Great Again. And the world calmer, too.

Image generated by AI.