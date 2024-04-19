Israel’s moral responsibility is to fight Hamas because it uses human shields

A monster holds up a baby as a human shield and shoots at you from behind the baby. Is it your moral obligation to die from his attack just because he chose to hide behind a baby while he attempts to kill you? No. Hell no. You have the right and the obligation to shoot back and protect your own life and, more importantly, the lives of your loved ones, the people you have a moral obligation to protect. This principle means that Israel’s willingness to fight Hamas is the most moral choice.

It’s shocking, alarming, and an indication of Western society’s decline that many people have lost this basic human value that dates back to the beginning of existence for every life form on this planet: Your first and highest value must be to preserve your own life and the lives of those for whom you are responsible.

You don’t want to kill the baby, but hiding behind an innocent is an abomination that the monster is perpetrating. If your bullets kill the baby as you defend your own life and the lives of the innocents you are sworn to protect, you are morally exempt. You didn’t make that choice. The monster forced you into that terrible choice.

Image: Internet meme; creator unknown.

As a good person, that choice is agony. The monster will feel no pain because…well, by definition, hiding behind an innocent is why he’s a monster.

If you’d really like your mind to be blown, consider this: Not shooting to protect yourself and your loved ones is the actual moral choice because doing otherwise makes what Hamas does effective and encourages it to do more of the same. Think about it. They’re using your own morality against you. If you refuse to shoot, you teach them that evil is an effective strategy. Refusing to shoot back puts future innocents in peril. You have a moral obligation to shoot back.

As horrible and ugly as this sounds, the decision your compassion wants you to make will only advance the monster’s evil strategy. The moral choice, as ugly as it seems, is to shoot back and risk the innocents.

If putting military installations in hospitals, mosques, and schools is rendered useless, the monsters will stop putting them there. Israel has a moral obligation not only to its own innocents but to innocents around the world to finish what it started. Sanctions and political pressure from foreign governments, and protests and demonstrations, even when they spring from compassion, only guarantee that this evil strategy will continue to be effective.