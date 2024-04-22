The losers will lose everything

Any political prediction for the remainder of 2024 must, to be taken seriously, account for one overbearing fact: neither side can afford to lose. For one side or the other, it will be game over. Political power will thereafter be denied forever to the defeated party.

For conservatives, the specter of another four years of radical leftism means another forty. Unprecedentedly massive, government-sponsored, illegal immigration will inevitably lead to a new, loyal and permanent, voting bloc, legal or otherwise. The entire purpose of government-funded illegal immigration is to bring about illegal voting for leftists. Not only that, but even after the election, the 2030 census will, if leftists prevail, bestow representation in Congress to people who break the law every day, just by being here, people who do not share our heritage or values, people who in many cases hate us. Those representatives will tend overwhelmingly to be leftists. They are supposed to represent you, but they will instead support those who are taking your job and siphoning off your tax dollars.

There are other factors that will spell the end of constitutional democracy, the end of the rule of law, and the bastardization of our culture but government-funded lawbreaking will be sufficient to do its intended job.

The other side of the coin is that the leftist nightmare already occurred in 2016, when Hillary Clinton unexpectedly lost her throne, and Donald Trump was elected president. The Left escaped its fate by immediately moving to cripple the Trump presidency, by endlessly undermining his every effort, and by carefully plotting never again to lose the White House. The Left learned its lesson. It is not enough to lie, cheat, and steal. The lies must be Josef Goebbels’ “big lie.” The cheating must be shameless, even when it is exposed. The stealing must be on a grand scale, leaving no mail-in ballot unblemished. The only reason Clinton lost in 2016 was because the Left lied, cheated, stole, but not enough. In 2020, the limits came undone, and the left pulled off the greatest fraud in history.

They fully expect to do it again, but on an even grander scale.

Only this time, even fraud will not be enough. If the leftist candidate officially “wins” in a historic landslide, nobody will believe it. The ordinary American, shocked into inaction since the January 6 incident, is in no mood to hand over his country to yet another blatant, obvious theft. State legislators are on notice. In order to certify their electors, there must be no reasonable doubt that the vote was conducted within the requirements of the law. The legislators now know, as many of them did not in 2020, that no one can require them to certify an elector until they have performed their due diligence. That power is theirs alone, not the secretaries of state.

But the Left is also aware of this. Their game plan will factor that in. Some Democrats in Congress have already stated, in advance, that they will refuse to count electoral votes which would cause their party to lose the presidency. They can’t surrender. A leftist defeat will be utterly unacceptable to them.

How, then, will the deadlock be broken?

In short, my prediction is that November 6, 2024, the morning after election day, will see the most serious constitutional crisis since 1861, the year in which the Civil War began. How that will shake out is unpredictable, except for one unavoidable reality: the losers will lose everything, and they already know it.

Image: RawPixel/Edmond Dantès