The Israel test for Hamas’s latest ‘peace’ offer

It’s time to reconfigure George Gilder’s “Israel Test,” which examined the true roots of modern antisemitism. That test basically asks whether people value those who create wealth and other societal benefits or who seethe in anger that someone has greater wealth and achievements than they did and seek to destroy that success, no matter how much it benefits them. Socialists and Arab Muslims fail the test. The new Israel Test is different. It asks how stupid Israel and diaspora Jews have become and how genocidal the world is that Israel would contemplate, and the world would urge upon her, the latest Hamas “peace” offer.

There are reports that Hamas (Central, in Qatar, not the foreign offices at US campuses) has made a “peace” offer:

A senior Hamas official said the terror group is open to a five-year ceasefire and would be willing to lay down its weapons should an independent Palestinian state be established along the borders of pre-1967 Israel. Khalil al-Hayya told the Associated Press in Istanbul that Hamas would disarm should a two-state solution come to a fruition, but added that the terror group would become part of a Palestinian army. “All the experiences of people who fought against occupiers, when they became independent and obtained their rights and their state, what have these forces done? They have turned into political parties and their defending fighting forces have turned into the national army,” al-Hayya said. Referencing stalled negotiations aimed at bringing about an end to the fighting in the Gaza Strip, al-Hayya doubled down on Hamas’ refusal to release hostages without a long-term ceasefire.

This new test will serve to separate the wheat (even during Passover) from the crap. To anyone with basic comprehension, this is not a “peace” offer. Hamas is simply making a ceasefire offer.

That it’s not a peace officer is unsurprising. Peace with Muslims is not possible. Muslims do hudnas. These are temporary cessations of kinetic hostility that last just long enough for the Muslims to regroup and put themselves into a position to come back and kill you, and in no event more than ten years. David Bedein defines the ancient Islamic concept this way:

Hudna – a tactical pause intended only for rearmament, and a temporary respite in the war between Islamic forces and non-Islamic forces. The authoritative Islamic Encyclopedia (London, 1922) defines hudna as a “temporary treaty” which can be approved or abrogated by Islamic religious leaders, depending on whether or not it serves the interests of Islam; a hudna cannot last for more than 10 years.

Muslim ceasefires are miasma. They are of no substance.

Then there is the fact that Hamas has not offered to alter its charter, which calls for the extermination of Israel and Jews.

“Israel will exist and will continue to exist until Islam will obliterate it, just as it obliterated others before it” (The Martyr, Imam Hassan al-Banna, of blessed memory). [snip[ The Prophet, Allah bless him and grant him salvation, has said: ‘The Day of Judgement [sic[ will not come about until Moslems fight the Jews (killing the Jews), when the Jew will hide behind stones and trees. The stones and trees will say O Moslems, O Abdulla, there is a Jew behind me, come and kill him.’

(The second paragraph, above, says the charter is “related by al-Bukhari and Moslem.” The narrative draws on the hadith, with Mohamed mandating that faithful Muslims are obligated to kill Jews.)

So, let’s tally the offer. The non-existent “Palestinians” get a country as a reward for murdering, raping, torturing, and kidnapping Israeli Jews. They do so without agreeing to a lasting peace and while retaining the option to kill all Jews and Israelis beginning in 2029. And all this is while they populate a plot of land that borders on Israel that will have become completely indefensible under the proposed plan.

What could go wrong?

Bottom Line: This offer is vaporware. All who agree and say to Israel and the Jews, “Go for it” (including Jews within the Israeli government and the diaspora) are either suicidal or genocidal. Those who say “No” are, at the very least, not morons.

We shall see who passes and who fails this latest Israel Test.

