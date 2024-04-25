Every day brings more evidence that it’s time to repeal the 19th Amendment

One of the things that weirdly comforts me during these very trying times is that we’re getting tremendous clarity lately. Nowhere is that more obvious than when it comes to what leftism has done to women.

Clarity is spilling out all over the place in 2024:

Jews are seeing that the progressive Democrat party hates them with a growing ferocity that easily rivals that seen in the Nazi party in the lead-up to the 1933 German election.

Asians are seeing that their merit-based approach to education and business is anathema in a progressive Democrat-controlled environment.

Ordinary Americans watching the waves of illegal immigrants cross into America (along with the crime, sex trafficking, child trafficking, drug trafficking, and disease that enter with them) have realized that the progressive Democrat-run government wants to end Americans’ lifestyles and political voices. Blacks watching the destruction of their communities, both through anti-police movements and illegal immigration, have realized the same.

Normal Americans are recognizing that their willingness to accommodate homosexual relationships has morphed into something utterly toxic that is targeting their children in the ugliest, most destructive, most sexually deviant ways possible.

Indeed, things have gotten so clear that it’s becoming possible that Marxist tech billionaires will finally realize that the Biden administration is not their friend:

Think America is going broke? You haven’t seen anything yet.



Biden is proposing a massive capital gains tax increase to 44.6% for high income earners. It’s the steepest rise in a hundred years. And I’m sure you know what happened after that.



The end result of Biden’s capital… pic.twitter.com/K5IRNOgyMd — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 24, 2024

For me, though, the issue that is most clear is that leftism breaks women. It destroys their brains and their souls. For decades, leftism has told them that their yearning for a close emotional relationship with their children’s father is a product of the patriarchy rather than a hard-wired drive—and it’s truly hardwired, as demonstrated by the way a woman’s body releases oxytocin, the bonding hormone when she nurses her child.

I completely support a woman’s right to a real education (as opposed to leftist indoctrination) and a fulfilling career. (I’ve had both.) But that’s not where the feminists were willing to stop.

Feminists told women that they were just like men and should sleep around, focus every bit of their energy on corporate culture, and delay childbearing. But, of course, that doesn’t work. Women get demoralized sleeping around, corporate culture doesn’t suit their instincts and leaves them empty and alone in the end, and delayed child-rearing often leaves them infertile.

The reality is that, at the end of the day, your corporation will not end every call with “I love you,” will not worry about you when you’re sick, will not share joy and sorrows with you, will not present you with grandchildren, and will not worry about or care for you when you’re too old to care for yourself. That’s what family does. A family feeds into and responds to a woman’s more openly emotional nature. Modern young women not only reject these ideas, but they believe that their highest political goal is to keep it legal to kill their babies.

But when that natural feminine, emotional nature gets tossed aside or perverted, it turns into something deeply toxic. It’s even worse when those same women are fed a steady diet of ideology and ignorance, both of which prey on their emotions without calling on logic or reason That’s when you get this kind of thing:

NEW: Pro-Palestine protester has no clue why she is protesting and then asks a friend why they are protesting who also has no clue.



Remarkable.



Reporter: "Why are you protesting?"



Protester: "Demanding that NYU stops! I honestly don't know what NYU is doing... Do you know what… pic.twitter.com/cI46n6YNht — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 24, 2024

I’ve previously detailed other examples of women who have gone crazy, and that’s true whether they’re white or black, so I won’t rehash the point. Suffice it to say that leftist women are broken, so much so that the white ones count for a disproportionate amount of mental illness in America.

Even worse, broken women who have been trained to hate men and fear intimate relationships are still going to yield to their emotional side and look for someone...or something...to support them:

Unmarried women favor Democrats by a whopping 37%. Every other group favors Republicans. This really says it all. pic.twitter.com/9s24RMndDM — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 24, 2024

When the 19th Amendment was passed, American women were secure in who they were. They did not believe that they were men, with men’s emotions, and they did not want to abandon their femininity. They were either the dynamos who fought for women’s rights and education or ordinary women who believed in fulfilling their biological roles, even as they felt (rightly) that they were entitled to demand full civil rights, equal opportunity for equal ability, and equal work for equal pay.

On the left, at least, those women are gone, and we’re left with a lot of crazy, ignorant, emotion-led harpies. I know that to get these broken Democrat women out of politics, I would give up my 19th Amendment right to vote. That Amendment should be stayed or repealed until all American women have earned their way back to sanity, at which time it can be reinstated.

Image: Headquarters of the National Association Opposed to Woman Suffrage. Public domain.