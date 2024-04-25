Terrorists delighted at campus student protests

Palestinian terrorists are a dour-looking lot, but bring on the campus protestors, and they're once again dancing like they did on October 7.

According to the Washington Free Beacon:

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine and a senior Hamas leader declared their support for the unsanctioned tent encampments roiling Columbia University and other elite American universities. The Popular Front, a U.S.-designated terror group, released a statement Tuesday evening affirming the group’s firm support for "our students at American universities." The statement called for "the escalation of their struggle" and condemned university administrators for implementing "policies biased with the occupation." The terror group specifically praised the student protests at Columbia and Yale University. The terror group’s statement coincided with a separate statement from a senior Hamas political leader, Izzat Al-Rishq, published Wednesday morning by the Resistance News Network. Al-Rishq’s statement likened Israel to Nazi Germany and declared support for American student protesters. The Resistance News Network frequently releases English translations of communiques from U.S.-designated foreign terrorist organizations located in Palestinian-controlled territories, according to the Anti-Defamation League. "Today's students are tomorrow's leaders," Al-Rishq noted.

That's Hamas, we are talking about, the monsters who floated in on gliders carrying weapons, murdered 1,200 Israelis including hundreds of young people dancing at a music festival, injured untold others, raped women, men, and children in a systemic bid to degrade and dehumanize Jews, held more than a hundred people, including Americans, hostage in torturous conditions, danced and paraded with the bodies of the desecrated dead, and vows to do it again.

These are the vilest people on earth. And sure enough, they're feeling gleeful at the campus protests now overtaking American colleges, including its most elite ones such as Harvard, Columbia, Berkeley, USC, Yale, the University of Texas at Austin and more. Progessive, largely white women, taking wimmin's studies and other grievance group studies courses, have embraced the real rapists of Hamas, claiming they just care about Gaza, the majority of whose residents voted for Hamas in their last election, with many civilian collaborators helping Hamas along in its massacre of innocents. Israel has no choice but to hose that hellhole out, and Hamas as a matter of policy makes civilian deaths as maximal as possible, just to get the support of these naive white wimmin and others of their elitist ilk. These jackasses are making quite a show on campus, but they can also be found shot through in Hollywood, in our government, even at agencies such as the CIA, and any place where elitists are found.

The campus protestors, though, really make them happy. Hamas knows that the antisemitism-spewing protestors, including the Hitler-Youth-looking one who held up a sign over Jewish students saying they were Hamas's next target, would only be happy back at the endorsement of protests from the terrorist group themselves. There's no shame factor whatever in either Hamas or the Kampus Kidz out yelling about how they plan to get rid of the Jews.

It's a sickening specter, and a sorry one, one so bad even employers are moving away from hiring their university's graduates. Do the wimmin's studies majors even think about what they are endorsing? They're rendering all their claims to women's rights and empowerment a nullity, a hypocrisy, a disgusting lie now that they've found the terrorists of their dreams in Hamas. And no, lying about it ever happening does not work, there's too much video out there.

I can't think of anything more disgraceful than to have the endorsement of a terrorist operation that's bound for destruction based on its own depravities. It's past time for these campus clowns to wake the heck up, or go open about endorsing Hamas's rapes of women and children for all to see.

Image: Screen shot from CNN video, via YouTube