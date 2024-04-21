Stacey Abrams calls opposition to DEI 'an attack on democracy'

Is there anything diversity, equity and inclusion can't do? According to failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate, Stacey Abrams, it's the elixir of democracy itself, and anyone who opposes it, is a threat to democracy.

This makes zero sense.



“What we know is that the attack on diversity, equity, and inclusion, DEI, is an attack on democracy. It's an attack on education. It's an… pic.twitter.com/vjM0IhM79X — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 21, 2024