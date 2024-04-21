It’s time to get Chicago ready for a true DNC pub crawl

I admit to having done time in Chicago.

Not much, but enough to know that The City That Works used to, but no mas.

Actually, it still does if you are a criminal who crossed the border illegally or another type of lawbreaker. For you, it remains The City That Works.

Chicago is about to get an opportunity to strut its stuff. Coming to a Second City near you is the Democratic National Convention.

The convention is scheduled to pollute Chicago from August 19-24, 2024. Held at the United Center, it takes place the month after the city’s rate of homicide is highest. (The data are from 2011. Of interest, the Chicago Police Department does not appear to have published similar data since that I could find. Rest assured, however, that people are still killing each other in the Windy City.)

Chicago is a city of events.

Image by AI.

For the DNC, Hamas USA is planning a show of brotherly/sisterly/otherly love in the streets unless they can get inside, too. Much consideration has been given to this thoughtful display of unity outside the United Center. For one, no women, biological or otherwise, will be acknowledged as chattel—at least, not openly. This is a concession that Muslims are making for now. Similarly, gay people, such as the folx of Queers for Palestine, will not be thrown off buildings or hanged at the convention. At least, that’s the plan.

The compromises Muslims make…

The expected 67,000 Gleichschaltung-supporting Dems/Progs/Libs (DPL) will need some R&R and distractions from the convention fervor, along with the “Go 10-07“ and “Hamas is us” chants.

Bars are always good.

Chicago has a rich history of destination bars. As an example, there was The Midget Club, “run by Chicago native Parnell St. Aubin, who’d played a Munchkin soldier in The Wizard of Oz, and his wife, Mary Ellen Burbach, a former Mae West impersonator with the Rose’s Parisian Midget Follies.”

Currently, the Democrats’ “youth” (e.g., the Hamas Youth and the Antifa Youth) can play shuffleboard at one bar and get serenaded by a wall of 76 Billy Basses. Only in Amerikkka.

Chicago has many themed bars.

But there is no themed bar specifically for the Hamas Youth in the whole city or its suburbs.

This provides an opportunity for enterprising and entrepreneurial AT readers. Hear me out.

I seek from the readership, support in opening a pop-up bar in Chicago during the convention.

If it succeeds, which I claim is likely since Chicago is a very blue city, we can find a permanent location.

What are we going to call it? Marg Bar!

The name comes from this Chicago event where “Marg Bar,” even on first hearing, elicited enthusiastic, near orgiastic, chants of “Marg Bar!” “Marg Bar!” “Marg Bar!”

Anti-war activists in Chicago learn to chant “Death to Israel” and “Death to America” in Farsi.



Read more from The FP’s @Olivia_Reingold: https://t.co/1jMM5ydhpp pic.twitter.com/z7T9AKNrF9 — The Free Press (@TheFP) April 14, 2024

(For those without audio, “Marg Bar” means “Death to” and preceded either Israel or America.”

Calling the pop-up “Marg Bar” is a natural.

Further, the chant lends itself to geographic specificity. The folks in the video only associated Marg Bar with America and Israel, but we can start Marg Bar Worldwide, LLC, and set up “Marg Bar Chicago!,” “Marg Bar Tallahassee!,” “Marg Bar Anytown, Anywhere!”

So, if you are like me and see an opportunity here, let me know in the Comments, and we can hook up to open these exciting new themed, concept bars.

I look forward to hearing from you.