Shadow financiers of ‘spontaneous’ student campus protests

Recent revelations about the financial contributions of the Rockefeller Brothers Fund to organizations like IfNotNow and Jewish Voice for Peace have sparked debate about the nature of pro-Palestinian protests on U.S. college campuses.

Over the past five years, the Rockefeller Brothers Fund has donated significant sums — $100,000 to IfNotNow and nearly $500,000 to Jewish Voice for Peace. These organizations openly advocate for the cessation of U.S. support for what they describe as Israel’s "Apartheid" system.

Financial Support and Its Implications

The funding from such an established philanthropic entity raises questions about the grassroots nature of these student-led movements. Critics argue that the significant financial backing suggests these protests might not be as organic as they appear. The support from a major fund could be seen as bolstering the operational capabilities of these organizations, enabling more structured and widespread campus activities than might otherwise be possible.

The Educational Gap

There is also skepticism regarding the depth of understanding and commitment of the protestors themselves. Some critics speculate that many participants in these protests might lack basic geographical knowledge about Israel, perhaps not even being able to find Israel on a map. This critique points to a potentially superficial engagement with the complex issues at stake, possibly fueled by the organizational momentum provided by external funding rather than a deep personal conviction or understanding of the historical and political context.

The Role of Philanthropic Funding in Activism

The involvement of the Rockefeller Brothers Fund highlights a broader issue of how philanthropic funding influences activism. On one hand, such funding can empower voices that might otherwise struggle to be heard, amplifying important perspectives on international issues like human rights. On the other hand, it can lead to questions about the independence of these movements and whether financial dependencies might steer their agendas.

This begs the question: Are the current 'low information protestors' seeking true justice or are they being recruited and funded by a shadow agenda seeking to exploit and foment hate and rage in the form of impressionable young human capital, resulting in raw antisemitism?

Jerry McGlothlin is co-chairman of Restoring Justice US, and the CEO of Special Guests, a publicity agency founded in 1986.

