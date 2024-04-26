Ilhan Omar was right!

There are few more despicable individuals in the U.S. Congress than the so-called Squad, of which Ilhan Omar is a charter member. She and her confederates have garnered far too much attention for their idiotic views of our society and their attempts to remake our nation in the image of those horrendous banana republics from which people like Omar escaped. She even allegedly married her brother to aid in his escape from the Somali hellhole, which they so proudly, now that they’re gone, call their homeland.

Back in 2012, Omar tweeted that “it’s all about the Benjamins, baby,” regarding Israel’s influence on U.S. foreign policy. She later tried to walk back her antisemitic tweet, claiming that it was taken out of context. But that bell was rung, and the toothpaste was out of the tube. It was obvious that the snows of Minnesota were a hotbed of antisemitic sentiment.

So why are we now seeing some strong resistance to the antisemitic protests on our college campuses? I’d like to think that we, as a nation, are morally gut-punched by this display of derisiveness toward “Never Again,” the determination that nothing remotely resembling the Holocaust should ever again occur. But let’s look at whose pushback against the antisemitic protests is being heeded.

Sadly, there is far too little objection being raised by those one would expect to point out the outrageousness of the campus behavior, both the students and the administrations in many cases. That should be coming from the media and from our leaders. Instead, we see media sympathizing with the vile behavior and encouraging its acceleration. And our leaders are doing no better. President Biden has found it almost impossible to ask for civil behavior on the part of our college students. That should come as no surprise, since he has asked even less of the Iranians and Palestinians.

But our congressmen and senators, especially those of the Jewish faith, have been the most disappointing to the nation of Israel as well as the citizens of this country who sincerely mean “Never Again.” Jewish members of Congress have allowed Iran and the Palestinians to feed at our expense, both by appropriations to the Palestinians and the lifting of economic sanctions on Iran. They are “real Jews” just like how Joe Biden is a “real Catholic.”

The media, educated by and for leftist progressivism, have little reason to discourage the protesting students. This kind of thing is good for ratings, and good ratings are good for revenue. The few editorial writers who do decry the antisemitism are the exception rather than the rule we might hope for.

Where we have seen effective pushback is when wealthy donors, mostly but not all Jewish, cut off or threaten to cut off their often huge donations to their alma maters. When someone like Robert Kraft takes aim at Columbia University and ceases to donate, it hurts the university where it counts — in the wallet. There will be a decided reduction of Benjamins flowing into those institutions of higher learning.

So, as much as we would prefer to believe that moral outrage caused the pushback on the protesters, that is clearly not the case. The colleges that have allowed the police to clean up their mess have done nothing to make anyone proud. Their only concern was protecting their endowments. It really was “all about the Benjamins, baby.”

Image: Ilhan Omar. Credit: Leopaltik1242 via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.