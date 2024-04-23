Progressive Democrat women have become suicidally evil and stupid

A friend pointed out something interesting to me: If you watch videos and look at still photos from pro-Hamas events on college campuses, what you notice is a preponderance of women. There are men there and even members of the gay and “trans” crowd, but it’s the women who are front and center, and who occupy most of the protest real estate. Their presence at these protests shows the catastrophic decline and fall of progressive women.

Today’s progressive Democrats have their roots in the late 19th and early 20th century when socialism became the creed of white, upper-class American and British intellectuals. Among this group were women of true intellectual heft, and that’s true even though we can disdain their values (e.g., Crystal Eastman, Helen Keller, Jean Webster, Jane Addams, Annie Besant, Beatrice Webb, Vera Brittain, Winifred Holtby, and Harriot Stanton Blatch). They were well educated in the Western canon and Christian philosophy, and they retained those values and education even as they foolishly believed that socialism was the answer to the societal problems they saw.

This kind of intellectual solidity continued with the first generation of hard-left post-WWII feminists, women such as Betty Friedan, Gloria Steinem, Maya Angelou, Shirley Chisholm, and Simone de Beauvoir. No matter how badly one thinks of these women—and I do because their pernicious ideas have destroyed families, children, and society as a whole—they weren’t idiots. They were committed communists who effectively focused their knowledge and intelligence on the single goal of breaking down Western institutions.

However, I suspect many of these women genuinely believed their efforts would not only give women greater rights within society, but actually improve women, giving them the opportunity to be better and smarter. Women would no longer be an appendage to men; they would be wise solons in their own right. But intentions don’t shape outcomes and that’s nowhere truer than when it comes to the fruits of the women’s movement.

Unless they retain strong conservative goals, college breaks women:

Research has broadly shown that women report worse rates of mental health compared to their male counterparts. This gender gap has become even more apparent among Gen Zers. Recent data from the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, for example, show that young women deal with appreciably higher levels of stress and anxiety than their male counterparts. When college students were asked about how often they feel stressed, frustrated, or overwhelmed, more than three-quarters (77%) of all students reported feeling these feelings more than half of the time. A closer look found that 84% of women, compared to 66% of men, reported regularly feeling stressed and overwhelmed. This 18-percentage-point difference points to something larger going on with collegiate women. The gender gap continues across a host of additional mental health questions. While more than two-thirds of students (68%) reported feeling anxious more than half of the time, 77% of women, compared to 56% of men, reported feeling anxious this frequently. About 51% of female students said they feel lonely regularly, compared to 43% of male students. And 45% of female students feel depressed regularly, compared to one-third (33%) of male students.

No wonder white, liberal women are disproportionately diagnosed with mental health problems.

In a word, they’re neurotic. Well, let’s add some more words: They’re also paranoid, credulous, hysterical, and authoritarian. As George Orwell wrote of the women who embraced Big Brother’s progressive party line, “It was always the women, and above all the young ones, who were the most bigoted adherents of the Party, the swallowers of slogans, the amateur spies and nosers−out of unorthodoxy.”

That describes Democrat women’s emotional state. They are no better when it comes to either knowledge or wisdom. After several years in academia, they are utterly devoid of factual or cultural knowledge. Weak-minded sponges, they soak up every word their equally damaged teachers offer about America’s alleged sins when it comes to women, race, colonialism, religion, “gender,” slavery, liberty, poverty, capitalism, the free market, or any other subject these harpies touch.

Because they live within this impoverished intellectual silo, these women do not understand that America, although flawed and capable of error, has nevertheless stood out as a beacon of light in a dark world. Its Bible-based constitutional system has freed more people and raised more people from poverty than any other nation on earth, whether at home or abroad.

One specific aspect of these women’s generalized ignorance is that they don’t understand that Islam is the antithesis of America’s best values. Since its inception, Islam has been the ultimate colonizer, conquering through fire and sword. Those who survive live in a totalitarian society that brutally subordinates women, kills gays, and reduces non-Muslims to the status of slaves or, at best, second-class citizens.

The faithful don’t fare much better. Islam enriches itself through conquest and, in the modern era, oil. When it lacks those things, its nations produce virtually nothing, and its people live in submissive squalor.

But thanks to neuroses, ignorance, and indoctrination, progressive Democrat women on campuses across America have chosen to embrace Hamas, an apex Islamic organization. Scorning Israel, a liberal democracy with equal rights for all, these women are screaming for Jews to die on the altar of an organization that celebrates the sadistic rape and torture of enemy women, even while consigning its own women to the sheer misery of Islamic fundamentalism. (I’ve embedded below myriad tweets showing the women’s predominance at these pro-Hamas events.)

If it were up to me, I’d repeal the 19th Amendment today. The Democrat party has broken too many women, leaving them as empty vessels that are filled with ignorant hatred…but, unfortunately, they vote.

Someone sent me this from Columbia tonight. Some Jewish students were holding Israeli and American flags so this girl stood in front of them with the below sign.



Al-Qasam is the Hamas military wing.



They are openly pro-Hamas and threatening fellow students. pic.twitter.com/Eo5BaA7h70 — AG (@AGHamilton29) April 21, 2024

NEW: Pro-Palestine activists perform powerful musicless dance routine at Columbia University to protest against Israel.



Very moving.



Students are setting up their own tent city at the 'Gaza Plaza' on Columbia's campus and even have their own makeshift buffet.



Faculty is also… pic.twitter.com/JxBAvRXOhJ — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 22, 2024

JUST IN: Columbia University has announced classes will be remote for the rest of the year as anti-Israel protests rock the school.



There are now growing calls for tuition refunds for the $70k a year college now that it has practically turned into an online school.



"It’s vital… pic.twitter.com/PdeYnG9cA6 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 23, 2024

A new CHAZ is in the making at California State Polytechnic University. pic.twitter.com/X7rIgGYOEy — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 23, 2024

Pro-Palestine activists have just taken over a building at State Polytechnic University in Arcata, California.



Police are locked out and now in riot gear trying to break in.



This standoff will only escalate and eventually end poorly for the activists. pic.twitter.com/mWGjPptrtA — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) April 23, 2024

Universities first stakeholders should not be the state of Israel, it should be their students.”



The student movement demanding university divestment from Israel is gaining traction, as campuses across the U.S. heed the call from Columbia students to establish tent encampments… pic.twitter.com/eGzp0797zX — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) April 23, 2024

While reading this @NewStatesman piece abt student protesters at @Columbia, I'm reminded of Group 47 cofounder Hans Magnus Enzensberger complaining, 'The capacity of the capitalist society to reabsorb, suck up, swallow, "cultural goods" of widely varying digestibility has… pic.twitter.com/oYPR5kLviO — Nick Gillespie (@nickgillespie) April 23, 2024

A tent at the Columbia ‘Liberation Zone’ encampment features a sign reading:



‘Trans People 4 Palestine.’



In Palestine, anyone suspected of being Trans or LGBTQI+ can receive 10 years in jail and face street mob lynchings.



📸 @RIKKISCHLOTT pic.twitter.com/Kmt4NjmL0N — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 23, 2024

Stunning.



A sitting Member of Congress, standing alongside Biden, expressly celebrating the shameful displays of antisemitism & anti-American hate at Columbia & Yale. https://t.co/snmfFatAbG — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 23, 2024

WATCH: Columbia University Protesters: ‘There Is No God But Allah and Martyr Is Beloved of Allah’ pic.twitter.com/18mTSt2C6s — ACT For America (@ACTforAmerica) April 23, 2024

Demonstrations are ongoing at Columbia, Yale, MIT and many other American Universities as students ardently proclaim their support of rape, mutilation, beheading, misogyny, polygamy, theft of international aid, airplane hijacking, suicide bombing, Jew hatred, hate of America,… pic.twitter.com/xaSFEqaXwY — Barry Tigay (@TigayBarry) April 23, 2024

A Harvard Law student after they passed a divestment resolution:



“This is our story and we are co-authoring it with the resisting people of Palestine. Our student movement, our demand for divestment, is one thread in the ties of resistance of oppressed people all around the… pic.twitter.com/D4vOALyl9G — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) March 31, 2024

Protests against the war in Gaza have spread from Columbia and Yale to other universities as officials scramble to diffuse a burgeoning protest movement. #ceasefireNOW https://t.co/ayGkile0Zu — Dr Humma Saif (@HummaSaif) April 23, 2024

Image: X screen grab (cropped).