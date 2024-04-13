NPR, where all things are not considered

It's a been tough week for the guys who gave us "All Things Considered."

It turns out that all things are not considered over at the woke palace. Yes, diversity at NPR means bring me a liberal and we’ll figure out what victim group he belongs to.

Mr. Berliner’s essay has ignited a firestorm of criticism of NPR on social media, especially among conservatives who have long accused the network of political bias in its reporting. Former President Donald J. Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to argue that NPR’s government funding should be rescinded, an argument he has made in the past.

Mr. Berliner, a Peabody Award-winning journalist, castigated NPR for what he said was a litany of journalistic missteps around coverage of several major news events, including the origins of Covid-19 and the war in Gaza. He also said the internal culture at NPR had placed race and identity as “paramount in nearly every aspect of the workplace.”

As a result of that expose, NPR is fighting back.

Yes, the guys over there want you to believe that the criticism is unwarranted. Like a good monopoly, and that's what it is, it does not listen to its critics. It views people like Mr. Berliner, a self-admitted liberal, as one of those who ran away from the plantation to seek fame and fortune.

In the meantime, anyone with an ounce of common sense knows that NPR is out of touch. The woke destroyed what used to be a decent network and the old "News Hour" at PBS that we used to watch every night.

For years, I've felt that NPR and PBS are about as relevant as public education. They need to be privatized so that they fight for viewers or listeners like everyone else does.

According to the aforementioned article, NPR's audience has fallen off. I was not aware of that, but it's not surprising. NPR, like CNN, got bit by Trump Derangement Syndrome, and both have learned that the country is not as obsessed with #45 as they are.

It also points out that some NPR correspondents are concerned that some Republicans may not want to appear on the air because they fear bias. Really?

Finally, one thing is missing. How about an apology for promoting lies like the Russia hoax or the laptop story? It would help a lot if they apologized and promised to do better. Don't hold your breath but it's nice to be optimistic on a pretty spring day.