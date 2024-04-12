CNN pundit: Blacks resonated with OJ Simpson because he killed ‘two white people’ because of his skin color

Booker T. Washington is credited with this very astute quote:

I am afraid that there is a certain class of race-problem solvers who don’t want the patient to get well, because as long as the disease holds out they have not only an easy means of making a living, but also an easy medium through which to make themselves prominent before the public.

If you didn’t know any better, you might think that Washington was specifically speaking about Ashley Allison, a lawyer, CNN commentator, and Biden-Harris 2020 campaign staffer. In the wake of O.J. Simpson’s recent death, Allison went on television to announce her opinion that the black community resonated and identified with the plight of Simpson, because he was a black man being “persecuted” for the death of “two white people.”

Of course, the obvious inference is that he was being unfairly “persecuted” because of his skin color, because as soon as Allison makes the claim, she then throws out the “slavery” buzzword. Here’s the clip, via @WesternLensman:

WTF: CNN Contributor suggests black people identified with OJ because he k*lled white people.



“[OJ] represented something for the black community in that moment, in that trial, particularly because there were two white people who had been k*lled.”



These remarks are insane.… pic.twitter.com/zJHNDJ0I7t — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 12, 2024

As shocking as Allison’s statement should be, it’s not; and neither is this woman’s revelation:

A black juror from OJ’s trial saying she knew OJ was guilty of MURDER but still let him off pic.twitter.com/n9ZQVUmMgS — TheXReportCard (@TheXReportCard) April 11, 2024

But, it’s hard to eradicate a hatred mentality. For too long, progressive Democrats have had the black vote, soliciting tremendous support with “race-baiting” and vitriolic rhetoric, living in the past and using bygone institutions to stir up hate, promote black victimhood, and push anti-white agendas. “Your ancestors were enslaved; you are owed reparations!” “This country was built on the backs of the black community!” “Whiteness is violence!” Yada, yada, yada. “God bless America?” No, no, no, not according to Barack Obama’s faith teacher Jeremiah Wright. But despite everyday black Americans throwing their political weight behind the leftist Democrat cabal, they’re the ones who’ve fared the poorest.

These progressive Democrats, Allison included, are the very people Washington identified as “race-problem solvers who don’t want the patient to get well[.]”

Yet…the “certain class” of frauds perpetuating division seem to have lost their influence; this is a must watch video below:

This Trump visit to Chick-Fil-A is rapidly spreading all over the internet.



Watch the absolute joy on their faces!



😃 pic.twitter.com/xYLnOViBjV — Golden Advice 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲 (@RichardStiller4) April 11, 2024

Image from X.