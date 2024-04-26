No camping in Texas

Don't try setting up a camp in Texas unless you are on camping grounds or private property. Don't try it at the university grounds because we don't put it up with it in the Lone Star state.

For the record, no heads were cracked, but some protesters found out that our law enforcement means it when they tell you to get out of the way.

A good friend teaches at the school. I spoke with him last night and he thought that law enforcement acted correctly and proportionally. He mentioned that most of the students and staff were happy that UT did not turn into Columbia. As my friend said, we have classes going and most of the students want to study rather than support causes.

I think that this post from Karen Townsend summarized things correctly:

In summary, the students were warned of what would happen in advance if the protest went off as planned. The university was prepared to maintain security. A show of force was used to enforce university rules. Some protesters were arrested. The encampment was not set up on the South Lawn. The governor supported law enforcement. This is how student protests should be handled on college campuses that promote antisemitic messages and potential violence. The grown-ups have to remain in charge. God bless Texas.

Yes, thank you for having a governor who understands the difference between protests and lawlessness. Yes, adults made sure that out-of-control "students" didn't destroy things or deny students their opportunity to take a class.

Again, no heads were cracked or tanks sighted. It was law enforcement keeping order and most rational people applauding it. Of course, some are trying to equate what we saw in Austin with Tiananmen Square, but that just shows you how ignorant the critics are.

There are lots of camping and picnic opportunities in Texas. Just don't try it on the university grounds. You might be greeted by some strong dudes on horseback. (Beautiful horses, by the way.)

Image: Picryl