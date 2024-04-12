More evidence of anti-white bias at Google

Following Google’s anti-white Gemini debacle, no one in their right minds needs convincing of their discriminatory practices anymore. Still, it’s appropriate to document another example of anti-white bias at Google.

It’s almost unfortunate that Google makes some good products. It instigates a form of cognitive dissonance because they are so woke -- and sometimes worthy of boycott. The latest example being their new AI photo editing tools available to Google Photos users.

Or is it more sinister than simply being woke?

On the high-profile webpage touting the Photos enhancements are several images showing before and after shots. What they don’t show is something akin to a nice White family enjoying a picnic, or any White people at all, for that matter.

Truly, I’m glad there are plenty of smiling minorities in Google’s pictures, but where’s the nice group of White hikers with their trusty dog, for example? Even their before/after picture of a camping scene features minorities, though I thought the outdoors is racist.

In Google’s presentation, I see happy Blacks and Hispanics (good, we want happy), but few, if any, White people (effective 0900 PST, 4/11/24). You’d never know within the pernicious Google eco-chamber, but White people still represent over 75% of the U.S. population, for goodness sake.

The omission is so blatant it goes deeper than being woke; it goes into the deep, dark, recesses of their perverted minds. It’s so insidious they may not even be aware of it. Indeed, they are so self-unaware that they’ve succumbed to the insidious unconscious biases they levy against normal people.

Overpaid Human Resource dimwits specializing in DEI propaganda often cajole their captured employee audience to examine their “unconscious biases.” Google is particularly active in messing with people’s hidden minds.

That’s quite an imposition. Without help from a shrink or hypnotist to conjure our hidden thought processes, our unconscious thoughts are usually a mystery.

Most of our banal daily decisions and functions are on autopilot, which is probably a healthy thing as it is less distracting that way. Even when conscious of our decision-making process, the underlying impetus usually percolates up from the unconscious part of our brains. Indeed, about 95% of our brain activity occurs in our hidden minds.

The scary thing is that employees at Google are riddled with biases in all parts of their brain, and throughout their muddled minds.

Google’s new Photo editing tools could be useful aids to amateur photographers. Now if only they could edit their unconscious and conscious biases that discriminate against our benign majority population. And stop being so darn sanctimonious in projecting their neuroses onto others.

Image: Google