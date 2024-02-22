Google's new AI program, Gemini, is racist -- against whites

Alphabet (Google) recently released Gemini, their “largest and most capable AI model.”

Unfortunately, it is capable of racism – against whites.

According to the Daily Mail:

It's one of the most popular AI chatbots around the world. But Google's Gemini has been accused of being racist towards white people. The tool uses artificial intelligence to create images from prompts within seconds. But users claim the AI bot refuses to create images of Caucasian people, after testing it with requests for Popes, Vikings, and country music fans. 'New game: Try to get Google Gemini to make an image of a Caucasian male. I have not been successful so far,' one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

This DEI travesty indicates that Fiona Cicconi, the Chief People Officer at Google, is sleeping on the job.

Perhaps she is not effectively engaged in cross-functional teams to ensure that the Gemini AI image generator is inclusive of white people.

She needs to wake up and impose some remedial DEI training upon the team of engineers who develop the Gemini artificial intelligence image generation tools.

For, in Gemini (which is an update to Bard), they’ve managed to concoct an AI model with a very colorful disposition, shall we say.

CEO Sunar Pichai says Gemini will make AI “helpful for everyone, everywhere in the world.”

Well, maybe not white people in America who reject the mindless momentum behind revisionist history, including the error-filled 1619 Project.

Indeed, Gemini is so colorful that it decided to portray our Founding Fathers as people of color.

As we know, the term “racism” is nonchalantly bandied about, often becoming the first refuge of leftist scoundrels.

But Gemini may have earned the racial characterization since it simply refuses to render white people at all.

I suppose that’s typical for DEI –- include everyone except white people.

After all, Fiona’s direct reports are women of color. Indeed, the executive team is abundantly represented with people of color. There’s Ben Gomes, Prabhakar Raghavan, Sundar Pichai (CEO), Thomas Kurian, Hiroshi Lockheimer, and a sprinkling of others whose names betray a colorful disposition.

Google has been playing catch-up, especially to Microsoft, in AI development. Pausing its Gemini AI image generator due to prejudice against our white Founding Fathers -- and white people in general -- represents a serious setback. Its awful publicity while competitor Microsoft’s AI renditions, including Copilot, flies amongst the computing Clouds (data centers).

Now they are playing catch-up again, apologizing for "missing the mark" and saying they will fix their program's racist disposition.

According to The Verge, a leftist publication:

Google has apologized for what it describes as “inaccuracies in some historical image generation depictions” with its Gemini AI tool, saying its attempts at creating a “wide range” of results missed the mark. The statement follows criticism that it depicted specific white figures (like the US Founding Fathers) or groups like Nazi-era German soldiers as people of color ...

We shall see.

Google was quick to lower the boom on engineer James Damore when he wrote a scathing memo criticizing the company’s diversity imperatives. Gemini has been temporarily banned, but I won’t hold my breath to see if Fiona, and her colorful team, discipline the algorithm’s racist creators. The deleterious reputational and financial impact of Gemini’s racism are far greater than Damore’s ramblings.

