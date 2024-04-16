Katie Couric accuses MAGA of being driven by ‘anti-intellectualism’

If the MAGA movement really were driven by “anti-intellectualism” as Katie Couric asserts, then what in the world does that say about the people who promote Slow Joe Biden to the top tier of non-MAGA, or Democrat leadership?

Couric recently joined Bill Maher on his “Club Random” podcast, and during the segment she stated this, via an item out at the New York Post yesterday:

‘The socio-economic disparities are a lot and class resentment is a lot and anti-intellectualism and elitism is what is driving many of these anti-establishment [people] — which are Trump voters — so, I think that is a huge problem that we have to address,’ Couric explained to Maher, referring to the MAGA movement that got its name from the ex-president’s campaign slogan.

First of all, she must be confused: MAGA people aren’t anti-intellectual, we’re anti-pseudo intellectual, which is a major distinction to make. (College indoctrination does not equate to intellect.)

But secondly, who does Couric think she is? Even in the worldly sense, she isn’t the least bit impressive. It’s not like she’s over here splitting the atom, or solving the Collatz conjecture, or doing the impossible and negotiating historic peace in the Middle East between hostile nations—like the president she hates so much—she was (or is?) a mediocre news anchor with a bachelor’s degree, and little relevance. A college education used to mean something, but considering what the progressive Democrats have done to the education system, it’s almost a blight on a person’s reputation at this point. (A stupid until proven smart paradigm.)

Quite a bit of hubris if you ask me. And, what’s funny is that I automatically assume the opposite—the anti-intellectualism crowd is full of people who largely vote Democrat. Stupid and unthinking people—or useful idiots—are easily swayed and influenced, ruled by their emotions, and quickly snared by nonsensical positions and promises.

This isn’t to speak in extremes but generalities, and generally, thinkers (or the intellectual crowd) are politically conservative, and non-thinkers are politically left. You can’t actually be using your brain…while simultaneously believing that biological sex is a social construct, babies in the womb are just undeveloped “clumps of cells” until they exit the birth canal, $34 trillion in the hole is no big deal, an open border is sustainable and enriching, “green” energy can replace oil, communism brings freedom and prosperity, and an experimental pharmaceutical drug was “safe and effective.”

Now, high-IQ people can certainly hold progressive views, and there are Democrats who have above-average intelligence—Hillary Clinton is evil, but she’s no simpleton—because intelligence and intellect are different. Again, another major distinction to make. You can certainly be intelligent and still be left, but you’re not a logical and consistent thinker, which is what “intellectual” implies.

In fact, I was just discussing this with a friend from church the other day: you’ll be talking to a Democrat voter about politics, but as soon as you push them on a position, the discomfort of their own nonsense becomes too much and they get flustered (sometimes erupting into tears like the person to whom I was referring), wanting to drop the subject and set it aside as a “difference of opinion.” But the reality is, they’re just not capable of holding their (political) own against the average MAGA thinker.

But, the elephant in the room really is…Joe Biden.

Even in his “prime” Biden was a never the epitome of intellect or brains; one of my favorite Clarence Thomas moments, a true (intellectual) giant among men, when asked about the rambling and confused beratement of a then-senator Biden during the 1991 confirmation hearings, said this:

This certainly isn’t to diminish the utter pain and horror it is to live under the influence of a “president” who literally has no idea what’s going on, but I will say there’s a silver lining to it all—I love that the Democrat voters are saddled with the grossest and most moronic “president” in the history of the progressive Democrat movement, and he won’t just succumb to his dementia. I mean, Slow Joe is without question, the dumbest man to ever occupy the office of the presidency. When “rumors” of pants-pooping at the Vatican circulate, we all know they aren’t just rumors. (How mortifying to ever put your name down on behalf of that man!) Even the leftwing media uses “walking gaffe” or “gaffe-tastic” in reference to Biden from time to time.

Forgive my slightly haughty attitude, but as we take hit after hit and watch this country crumble into total ruin, it feels good to rub the noses of the people who have enabled this disaster in their own excrement. Surely some of them must feel the pangs of shame, as they should.

Image from X.