Maine joins ‘popular vote’ interstate compact, bringing the total to 209—they only need to reach 270

Here’s the story, via an Associated Press report published yesterday:

Maine will become the latest to join a multistate effort to elect the president by popular vote with the Democratic governor’s announcement Monday that she’s letting the proposal become law without her signature. Under the proposed compact, each state would allocate all its electoral votes to whoever wins the national popular vote for president, regardless of how individual states voted in an election.

Now, if you’re unaware as to what this compact is, allow me to explain: it’s a nationwide movement to undermine the integrity of, and sidestep the political protections implemented by… the Electoral College.

While these anti-EC activists have loudly called for the abolition of the institution at the federal level, they’ve been quietly and methodically laying the framework at the state level—the National Popular Vote interstate compact. These anti-American operatives are playing the long-game, and we’re barreling toward a shocking and devastating checkmate. (The first state to sign on to the scheme was Maryland in 2007.)

Maine’s governor is Democrat Janet Mills, who said this about her decision to allow the NPV bill to become law:

Without a ranked voting system, Mills said she believes ‘the person who wins the most votes should become the president. To do otherwise seemingly runs counter to the democratic foundations of our country.’

Uh lady, that’s called tyranny of the majority, which is exactly what our Founders didn’t want, and warned against—but she’s a Democrat, so why would she care?

Many times though, this movement even gets its foot in the door thanks to Republicans. Of course, when caught red-handed, they claim ignorance—but at some point, the I’m-just-a-pitiful-idiot-politician-mea-culpa card gets played one too many times, and I start to suspect something a little more nefarious is going on. Exhibit A:

Mark Finchem and Katie Hobbs were once political allies In 2016, a host of Arizona legislators introduced House Bill 2456, with a reference title of “national popular vote; interstate agreement” — of the 45 lawmakers who signed on as sponsors, two names stand out in particular: Mark Finchem and Katie Hobbs. Yes, the very same Mark Finchem recognized for his perpetual existence in a ten-gallon hat and his firebrand rhetoric, and the very same Katie Hobbs currently embroiled in Kari Lake’s lawsuit. The bill would have handed over Arizona’s sovereignty, entering into a multi-state agreement to give Arizona’s electoral votes to whichever presidential candidate won the popular vote.

Had Finchem, a “Republican,” successfully lobbied the bill through Arizona’s legislature, Hillary would have taken Arizona in 2016.

Now, if all of that weren’t convincing enough that this is a very dangerous movement, uber-left Brennan Center for Justice published an article in 2019 in which the author made the case for NPV legislation, because the EC is “one of the most undemocratic features of U.S. elections.”

As a colleague mentioned, this NPV plot isn’t constitutional because it directly conflicts with Article II, Section 1…which is exactly right, but when has that ever stopped them before? Furthermore, I personally have absolutely zero trust in the Supreme Court as a whole, finding only two of the nine justices to be principled and reliably pro-Constitution; of course, I’m referring to Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito.

Now, this interstate compact only takes effect when the participating states have 270 electoral votes, but with Maine’s participation, the NPV movement has a total number of 209 electoral votes in the bag. The movement is well-funded, and picking up speed—just last year, Minnesota signed on to the compact. Michigan is headed that way too. Nevada is also close. And, it’s only a matter of time before it’s back on Arizona’s menu too.

So what can you do? NPV legislation has been introduced in all fifty states, and you can find out what the status is where you live at this link here. If NPV is already law, it must be repealed; this is where the legislators come in, or citizens’ initiatives, or whatever other political recourse might be legal in your state. If NPV isn’t in effect, make sure it stays that way.

Wouldn’t it be just surreal and amazing if these people who took an oath of office and swore to uphold the Constitution knew what they were swearing to uphold! Sure would make our lives a whole lot easier instead of babysitting a bunch of doddering dopes and anti-American saboteurs with the political power of yeas and nays.

