Kamala continues her brutal battle with facts

There are some people who aren't articulate despite possessing the knowledge. There are others who are adept wordsmiths but possess no knowledge.

Most overcome either of these shortcomings by burning their midnight oil.

There are a rare kind who are not only inarticulate and ignorant but are too lazy to apply themselves even minimally.

Then there is Kamala Harris.

She is not only nation's primary world salad chef but the leader of the league of ignoramuses. And that's not all, she also has no self-awareness and probably thinks of herself as abundantly talented. This rules out the possibility of any remedial measures.

Kamala has consistently achieved a rare and most undesirable kind of inconsistency.

It is usually not a question of if, but when, Kamala babbles inanities. This usually occurs the moment her vocal cords begin to exert.

When she isn't waging a bitter war against the English language she battles with facts, both current and historical.

Every syllable she utters has the tone of one doesn't have a clue of the sounds she is producing.

It also demonstates an astounding level of unpreparedness, she doesn't seem to care about the office she holds or even her reputation.

If questioned, Kamala will claim that all her detractors are racists, sexists and mysogynists.

So what's her latest catastrophe?

During a conversation with Tim Boyum from Spectrum News, Harris claimed that women’s basketball was gaining popularity because in the past, the women’s tournament didn’t have brackets.

The following transcript of her babble, for those have the patience:

Do you know? Okay, a bit of a history lesson. Do you know that women were not, the women’s teams were not allowed to have brackets until 2022? Think about that. And what? That. Talk about progress. You know better late than never, but progress and what that has done. Because, of course, when, you know, I had a bracket and it’s not broken completely, but I won’t talk about my bracket. But you know, just how we love, we love March Madness. And even just now allowing the women to have brackets and what that does to encourage people to talk more about the women’s teams, to watch them; now they’re being covered, you know, and, and this is the reality people used to say are women’s sports. Who’s interested? Well, if you can’t see it, you won’t be. But when you see it, you realize, oh:

Fox New fact-checked Kamala's claim as follows:

Prior to 2022, the now-popular March Madness exclusively belonged to the NCAA men's tournament. However, brackets have been used for the women's games since the early 1980s.

She even claimed to have filled out a women’s college basketball bracket back in 2021.

...and as recent as last month.

Mediaite reported:

“Mediaite reached out to the Vice President’s office for clarification and was told that Harris did, in fact, misspeak and that she meant to say that the use of the “March Madness” copyright was only made available to the women’s tournament last year.”

Her claims, as always have no connections with facts. She clearly said brackets, not March Madness.

To celebrate this gaffe, we revisit some of her previous monumental catastrophes:

Back in January 2023, Harris struggled to construct sentences while explaining "clean energy economy."

She referred to "doing the work" to help businesses "do the work" for the green economy.

Kamala Harris' 'Do The Work' Word Salad Just Dropped And Includes Trillions In Taxpayer Dollars



Do you want the 'clean energy economy' that she's talking about? pic.twitter.com/JVL94Usuz4 — Red Voice Media (@redvoicenews) January 30, 2023

In February 2023, Kamala struggled with the idea of space travel during an event where NASA astronauts Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken were presented the Congressional Space Medal of Honor to them.

Only Kamala Harris can make a description of an astronaut's launch seem patronizing. pic.twitter.com/zXYL4mfdq9 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 31, 2023

The gaffes aren't restricted to event within the U.S.

During her visit to the Korean Peninsula's Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), Kamala claimed that the U.S. "shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea." Here she is:

During the same trip, she struggle to make elementary conversation with U.S. personnel on site:

She even didn't seem to comprehend the functioning of a pair of binoculars:

She also struggled to explain the benefits of transportation:

KAMALA HARRIS: "Ya need to get to go and need to be able to get where you need to go to do the work." pic.twitter.com/ueNSjh9VI3 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 13, 2022

She babbled the following at the Johnson Space Center in Houston:

Kamala: "Today the business of our work is for the council to report on the work that has occurred since our last meeting across these areas." pic.twitter.com/4rYeIX9GWj — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) September 9, 2022

At times, her verbal disasters weren't just laughable, but deeply offensive.

Kamala's incoherence was actually an insensitive affront to the victims of the July 4 parade shooting in Highland Park, Illinois.

Vice President Kamala Harris just spoke at the scene of the Highland Park mass shooting.



“We have to take this stuff seriously, as seriously as you are because you have been forced to take this seriously,” she said. pic.twitter.com/vpLSydpJM0 — Jake Sheridan (@JakeSheridan_) July 6, 2022

Back in March 2022, following Russia's military intervention in Ukraine, Harris held a presser with the Polish premier in Warsaw.

When asked about the U.S.'s commitment to Ukrainian refugees, Kamala burst into giggles.

In a post that was immediately deleted, Harris claimed:

“When I was in Poland, I met with U.S. and Polish service members, thanking them for standing with our NATO allies for freedom, peace, and security. The United States stands firmly with the Ukrainian people in defense of the NATO alliance.”

This claim could have esclated the crisis even further.

Another major catastrophe on a global stage occurred in August 2021.

Kamala cackled in response to a question about Biden's catastrophic withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Her callousness caused a BBC correspondent to remark that she made America appear as an "incompetent, uncaring and unreliable" ally.

The question some have is why did Biden's handlers chose Harris as his running mate?

He is an octogenarian whose cognitive abilities and mental abilities have been declining from the day he launched his campaign.

Why did they not select someone, smart, able, articulate and youthful?

The answer seems obvious now.

Biden's handlers knew that an individual of moderate abilities would take advatage of Biden's dementia to overthrow him and become president.

So they needed a running mate who was not only devoid of talent but also initiative, i.e., that there is no possibility of her appearing more effective than Biden.

Kamala was the perfect fit.

In addition to being untalented, she is also the daughter of Indian and Jamaican immigrants and a woman "of color."

That made her a perfect 'diversity' candidate.

Kamala was celebrated with copious P.R. pieces and photoshoots both when Biden announced her as his running mate and when she became the nation's first female vice president.

Hillary Clinton must have combusted with jealous rage from within.

Perhap Kamala's team got carried away and there were rumors of her replacing Biden sometime in the near future.

To remind everyone of Kamala's lack of talent, Biden's handlers made her the border czar.

This was also a trap.

If Harris had even pretended to address the crisis, she would have been attacked by open border–advocating Democrats.

Instead she failed and struggled to explain her hesitation to visit the U.S.-Mexico border.

THIS IS BAD:



Holt: "WHY not visit the border?"



Harris: "We are going to the border" *NERVOUS KACKLE*



Holt: "DO YOU have any plans to go to the border?"



Harris: "At some point..." *SHRUGS*



Holt: "YOU haven't been to the border"



Harris: "I haven't been to Europe!" *KACKLE* pic.twitter.com/VKz9zIaYj5 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 8, 2021

Her failure caused her to be derided by Republicans and even some Democrats.

Biden's handlers had successfully reminded the nation of Kamala's incompetence.

Harris's verbal struggles despite her functioning cognitive abilities and mental faculties had achieved the purpose set by Biden's handlers.

She made Joe appear the brighter one, and hence, unimpeachable.

This may have been a brilliant political move, but it was also an astoundingly cynical one.

The White House is supposed to be a place where the best and the brightest work.

The Democrats have achieved the opposite.

Kamala has become a joke for her rank ineptitude and inarticulateness, but the real joke is on the hardworking, tax-paying American citizens who are unknowingly funding this bizarre circus of insanity.

Image: Twitter screen shot