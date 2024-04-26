Israel’s war against Hamas, and American double standards

I am appalled when I watch America’s media, because if you listen to America’s studio talking heads (apart from Fox News), or hear what the spokespeople from Joe Biden’s White House or State Department are saying, all that comes across the air waves is finger-wagging and condemnation…directed toward Israel, for the way we are conducting a just war of retaliation against Hamas in Gaza.

The same goes with the likes of Chuck Schumer, who called for Benjamin Netanyahu’s replacement because he wasn’t soft enough on the terrorists who raped, murdered, and pillaged—and are still holding hostages.

And don’t get me started with what is going on on America’s streets and campuses...it’s a disastrously-assorted bunch of hypocrites. America’s Muslim students were silent when Assad butchered 500,000 in Syria, including thousands of Arab Palestinians. Ditto with Saddam Hussein, as well as the current bunch in Iran against their own Muslim people. No signs, no interest, no moronic chanting. No keffiyeh-hidden faces. No riots on American campuses from these hypocrites.

When 2,200 servicemen were killed at Pearl Harbor, America turned Hiroshima and Nagasaki into radioactive parking lots. When a few bad guys killed 3,000 on 9/11, America killed 400,000 in Afghanistan and Iraq. But, when Israel responds to the worst attack on Jews since the Holocaust, a campaign with the lowest recorded civilan-per-enemy death rate in military history, we’re falsely accused of commiting a genocide.

Give me a break! Biden, his Democrat comrades, and all the entitled terrorist-sympathizers sowing chaos need to shut their hypocritical mouths, and let Israel finish the job against these Iranian proxies; because, if truth be told, Israel is fighting a war that’s meant for America too, if it’s not ended.

And if Biden and Schumer think it best to sell out Israel for the support of this radical and evil Muslim/Marxist mob, then God help America!

