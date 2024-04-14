Israel's right to defense in the face of unprecedented challenges

The world has watched in wonder as Israel demonstrated remarkable military prowess by intercepting virtually all the drones and missiles thrown against them. This feat is not just a testament to Israel's advanced defense capabilities but also a reflection of its steadfast commitment to safeguarding its citizens against external threats.

However, the response from the Biden administration to these events has sparked considerable controversy and concern, particularly among astute observers.

President Joe Biden's directives against Israel waging a counterattack on Iran, following an unprecedented direct attack by Iran, raise significant questions about the U.S.'s stance on defending its allies and upholding the principles of national sovereignty and self-defense. By preventing Israel from taking necessary actions to secure its borders and deter future attacks, the Biden administration is perceived as undermining Israel's right to defend itself against clear and present dangers.

Furthermore, the demand from the Biden administration that Israel should provide humanitarian aid and support to those who have openly declared hostility against it is seen as an unreasonable expectation. It is one thing to advocate for humanitarian principles and the protection of civilian lives, which Israel has shown commitment to, even given the fact that Hamas terrorists have hijacked more than 200 trucks per day that have been entering Gaza with humanitarian aid. We’ve seen with our own eyes Hamas terrorists on top of each truck, hijacking them to bring all the food to the terrorists. If there is anything left, they sell it at very high prices to civilians.

The criticism and shaming of Israel for its defensive measures, especially in the international media and on U.S. college campuses, are deeply concerning. The narrative that demonizes Israel for defending its sovereignty and citizens against aggression, while romanticizing the actions of its adversaries, is not only biased, but dangerous.

The chants of "From the River to the Sea, Palestine will be free," heard on college campuses (most of whom have no idea which river and which sea they are talking about), echo a call for the eradication of Israel. This rhetoric, left unchecked, fosters an environment where antisemitism can flourish under the guise of political activism.

The situation presents a distorted picture where the victim of aggression is blamed for defending itself, while the aggressor is portrayed as the victim. This narrative fails to acknowledge the existential threats faced by Israel. This ignores the historical reality that Israel is the only country that has even been sovereign in the land of Israel, which much of the world mistakenly calls Palestine.

It is essential to recognize that peace and security in the region cannot be achieved by undermining the right of any nation to defend itself or by ignoring the legitimate security concerns of Israel.

This begs the question: What if Israel had not intercepted all those missiles and drones? What if they hit their intended targets? Israel, the size of New Jersey, would be devastated.

So, why is the world expecting Israel to end this war prematurely and not to fight back? That is only giving their enemies time to figure out a way to penetrate the Iron Dome or to have a massive ground assault, or worse, a possible nuclear backpack suicide detonation, killing 99% of the population of Israel. Even then, you'd likely see historically ignorant college students demonstrating, calling for the finishing off the remaining 1% of Jewish Israelis who would be glowing in the dark.

What is wrong with this picture? What is causing such visceral blind hatred toward Israel?

Perhaps it’s the ingrained hatred of radical Islam towards any presence of the Jewish people in the Middle East. Or could it possibly be the jealousy of the world toward the people who brought the Ten Commandments as the moral compass for the world?

Yes, it’s uncomfortable to raise such questions, but those who take historical accuracy seriously and have a moral compass of their own, can no longer hide their head in the proverbial Middle Eastern sand.

About David Rubin…

David Rubin, former Mayor of Shiloh, Israel, is the author of seven books, including his latest, Confronting Radicals: What America Can Learn from Israel. Rubin is the founder of Shiloh Israel Children’s Fund, established after he and his then three-year-old son were wounded in a terror attack. He can be found at IsraelChildren.org or DavidRubinIsrael.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jerry McGlothlin 919-437-0001 or jerry@specialguests.com

Image: Yair Aronshtam, via Wikimedia Commons (margin added) // CC BY-SA 2.0 DEED