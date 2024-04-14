A Turkish source says Biden green-lit Iran’s attack on Israel

Yesterday, Iran launched a ferocious onslaught against Israel. It was only because Israel has spent decades investing in infrastructure and training to defend herself that she didn’t suffer mass casualties and major damage to Jerusalem and her military installations. Biden immediately announced that Israel’s defense constituted a victory and told her he wouldn’t support a counterattack. Now, in a bizarre twist, the Jerusalem Post reports that, according to a Turkish report, Biden actually gave Iran the green light to attack Israel!

Iran started huffing and puffing about attacking Israel because Israel killed an Iranian general who was in Damascus. A common media report is that Israel attacked the Iranian embassy, which would have constituted an attack against Iran itself. In fact, the general, along with six other Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (“IRGC”) members, was killed at an embassy annex that the IRGC used. In other words, it was an Iranian military installation in Syria.

Image: Iranian missile in Israel. X screen grab.

And what made the general a target? That would be the undisputed fact that he planned the October 7 massacre against Israel. In other words, Israel wasn’t launching an unprovoked military assault against Iran on Iranian soil. Instead, this was a purely retaliatory strike against someone who attacked Israel ostensibly without his government’s imprimatur because he acted through Hamas, not the Iranian military.

Let's dispense with a few lies you will likely hear in the coming days:



Lie #1: "Israel started this with its airstrike in Damascus."



False. Iran has been maintaining a constant assault on Israel for decades via its proxies in the region – chief among them Hezbollah, which is… pic.twitter.com/l6paFXfL9h — Avi Mayer אבי מאיר (@AviMayer) April 14, 2024

Given the circumstances, Israel had a legitimate right to take out Mohammed Reza Zehadi, who, along with Yahya Sinwar, masterminded the murderous, sadistic military attack against Israel.

However, reports are that this is not how Biden sees things. Instead, he apparently thought that Iran was owed a chance to strike at Israel as long as it tempered its attack:

Iran informed Turkey in advance of its planned operation against Israel, a Turkish diplomatic source told Reuters on Sunday, adding that Washington had conveyed to Tehran via Ankara that any action it took had to be “within certain limits.” [snip] Earlier this week, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to Fidan to make clear that escalation in the Middle East was not in anyone’s interest. “Iran informed us in advance of what would happen. Possible developments also came up during the meeting with Blinken, and they (the US) conveyed to Iran through us that this reaction must be within certain limits,” the source said.

If this “permission” sounds familiar, it’s because Biden did exactly the same thing with Putin in the lead-up to the Ukraine War:

President Joe Biden appeared to suggest the US may not heavily punish Russia if it conducts a “minor incursion” into Ukraine, prompting the White House to swiftly clarify his remarks. Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Biden said that he predicts President Vladimir Putin will invade Ukraine and that NATO needs to be in agreement on a response. “I think what you’re going to see is that Russia will be held accountable if it invades, and it depends on what it does,” Biden said. “It’s one thing if it’s a minor incursion and we [NATO] end up having to fight about what to do and not to do.”

Of course, the big difference is that, in Ukraine’s case, Biden has been emptying our entire military stockpile into Ukraine as a gift to a government that treated his son so generously—all over what truly started as a border dispute. Meanwhile, when it comes to Israel, which is faced with an enemy that is explicit about its genocidal desires, Biden has been desperately trying to hand Hamas and, by extension, Iran a victory. Now, having had Israel exhaust her Iron Dome defense system (and you can bet that Biden will slow-walk its replenishment and make Israel pay cash up front), Biden has told Israel that she is forbidden to retaliate.

And speaking of retaliation, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby just warned Iran that if it attacks the U.S., Iran can expect America to retaliate. The Biden rule in D.C. is that Israel may freely be attacked but that Israel, alone among nations, must just sit and take it.

UPDATE: Somehow, this seems apropos to the points I made: