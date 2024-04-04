In Canada, the car crash of socialized medicine and transgenderism

The problem with leftism is that it boils down to “anything to achieve power.” That means that your situation constantly changes as you keep adapting to the moment’s power demands. One minute, you’re all about women; the next minute, women take a back seat to so-called “trans women.” (i.e., men). Yesterday, blacks were your main constituency; today, it’s all illegal aliens all the time. Intersectionality turns into a literal intersection with a massive multi-car crash. That’s the case in Canada, where a debate rages over using socialized medicine to create a fake vagina for a “trans woman” who wants to keep “her” penis.

Socialized medicine was one of Marxism’s first dreams. Before leftists ever dreamed up climate change (controlling CO2 means you control everything), Marxists put their hopes on socialized medicine. After all, that puts the government in charge of people’s bodies. Sold as a virtue to ensure that everyone got minimal access to health care, it morphed into minimal health care for everyone, which has long degraded into euthanasia for all…especially in Canada.

But even as Canada pushed euthanasia on depressed, autistic, or handicapped people, so-called transgenderism remained sacrosanct. Let the handicapped die, but that sexually confused man must lose his penis and testicles, have an open wound permanently inserted into his body, get fake boobs, and spend the rest of his life tending to that open wound and taking dangerous, opposite-sex hormones. Only in that way can he fulfill his intersectional destiny.

But what happens if it turns out that the so-called “trans woman” wants to make his body the intersection of two sexes by adding a “vagina” but refusing to delete his penis? Do taxpayers foot the bill for that socialized medicine dream? Canadians are about to find out.

Canada’s National Post explains the issue:

In a lengthy legal battle that could lead to more requests for individually customized and unorthodox gender-affirming surgeries, an Ontario resident is seeking publicly funded surgery to construct a vagina while preserving the penis. The case, now before the courts, reflects a small but growing demand for niche surgeries for people who identify as non-binary, meaning neither exclusively female nor exclusively male. To critics, the procedures are risky experiments that illustrate “how far off the rails” gender-affirming medicine has gone and the excesses of “consumer-driven gender embodiment.” “Our public health-care system is at the breaking point and really needs to focus on procedures that are medically necessary,” Pamela Buffone, founder of the parents’ group Canadian Gender Report, said in an email to the National Post.

According to LGBTQ+ activists, if it makes just one “transgender” person feel better, taxpayers need to cough up the green. To say that the government should have to pay for one sex organ per person “is exclusion and discriminates against nonbinary people on the basis of their gender identity,” says Egale Canada, which is arguing for the man who wants it all.

One of the blessings of conservativism and ethical monotheism is that these values are fixed points. Under the Ten Commandments, for example, murder is always wrong. Self-defense is acceptable, and we recognize some nuances, such as manslaughter, but murder itself is still a big no-no.

However, if you’re a leftist, whether murder occurs depends on who’s the perpetrator and who’s the victim. It’s murder when a police officer follows the rules in the face of a hostile crowd by controlling a felon accused of a crime if that felon then dies from heart disease and illegal drugs. However, it’s not murder if an “oppressed” person from a “non-privileged” class kills someone more privileged than the murderer. (And I know most prosecutors will still indict the oppressed person, but that fact enrages activists.)

The way I see it is that conservativism and ethical monotheism provide compass points. No matter where you are, you know what the values are and how to find them. If you’re told to go west to get to your destination, west you will go. However, leftism is like being given a long list of complicated directions: Turn left here, turn right there, make a U-turn on that street, cut through the parking lot, etc. Get one of those instructions wrong—or watch the instructions change according to the political winds—and you are lost.

Moreover, if everyone is trying to follow a complicated list of constantly changing instructions, what you end up with is a huge pile-up in the intersection of politics and culture. Law and order crash headlong into race, which struggles with illegal aliens, who dislike transgenders, who are hostile to gays and lesbians (whom they see as denying their true transgender identity)…and all of them want a finite pie of government benefits. And that’s how you end up with a Canadian court trying to figure out whether taxpayers have to fund surgery for a man who wants to become a she-male.

