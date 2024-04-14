I guess we are all ‘racistas’ now

For a long time, a Hispanic was accused of treason and racism (“racista”) for supporting border enforcement or respect for immigration laws. Well, he was accused by left-wing Hispanics who favor open borders. The same is true for those of us who opposed sanctuary cities.

That was then, and this is 2024. According to Byron York’s post, a little “cambio” or change is going on:

GROWING LATINO SUPPORT FOR BORDER WALL, STRICT ENFORCEMENT. A new poll by Axios and Noticias Telemundo found that 42% of Latino Americans support building a wall or fence along the entire U.S.-Mexico border. When pollsters asked the same question in December 2021, the number was 30%. That’s a significant increase as the border crisis created by President Joe Biden’s policies worsens. It’s also a more severe action than virtually anyone is now proposing. The border is about 2,000 miles long, but some of that is physically impassable and does not need a wall. Former President Donald Trump proposed building a wall on about 1,000 miles. That was enough for many Democrats to unite in hysterical opposition. Now, the Latino voters polled say they would like to see a wall or fence along the entire 2,000-mile border. The new poll also found that 64% of those surveyed support “giving the president the authority to shut U.S. borders if there are too many migrants trying to enter the country.” And 38% of those surveyed support “sending all undocumented immigrants in the U.S. back to their country of origin.” In 2021, that number was 28%.

Honestly, this is not a shock to me. Let me tell you why.

First, most of us came here legally, and that includes non-Hispanics such as Europeans fleeing communism and Indians who came to work in the tech sector and others. These immigrants understand why people want to live in the U.S., but they further understand that the rule of law is what separates the world from the American way.

Second, the border Hispanics are seeing firsthand the insanity of chaotic immigration. Just spend a day or two in El Paso, Nogales, or Tucson. Ask Hispanic police chiefs what they think of the chaos. Don’t be surprised if they sound like Trump.

Finally, is this why Hispanic support for Trump is growing? It feels that way, although don’t overlook the economy and growing Democrat fascination with wokeness.

Image: woodleywonderworks via Flickr, CC BY 2.0.