The whole ‘Iran versus Israel’ attack has a strange, scripted feel to it

On April 2, 2024, Israel knocked off some known terrorists at a building used by Iran's Quds terrorists the Iranian Embassy in Damascus. They helped mastermind October 7 and were planning more terrorist attacks against Israel. This was a carefully targeted strike against individuals who helped plan October 7.

Iran signaled loudly that it would respond. And respond it did. However, before responding, Iran issued the equivalent of its attack plan to any news outlet that would distribute that plan. Thus, Israel was on high alert, knowing more or less the date and time a response would occur.

President Biden sent resources to the region, stating that the US stood with Israel. Having been pre-warned, Israel closed all educational operations, warned citizens to stay near shelters, and limited other aspects of daily life.

In addition to the U.S., Britain, France, Jordan, and other Sunni countries assisted in bringing down the hundreds of drones that Iran lobbed at Israel. Concomitantly, alerts were still being signaled for attacks from Gaza.

Image: The Iranian eye-view of the barrage against Israel. X screen grab.

Tzofar is an Israeli app that publishes, in real time, alerts of incoming aerial attacks across Israel. In doing so, Israeli citizens are warned, and there is a global record of daily bombardments from Gaza.

As Iran was attacking Israel, a never-before-seen event on Tzofar occurred. Instead of a notice or two, the app went crazy in a continuous scroll, alerting the entire country of incoming attacks. And yet, according to current news reports, allied assistance, in conjunction with Israel’s own defense systems, knocked out almost all of Iran’s drones and ballistic missiles aimed at Israel.

Then, incredibly, Iran stated that it was done, and the matter was concluded. President Biden reverted to his “threading the needle” flip flop and, having noted that Israel successfully foiled the attack because of its amazing defense systems, that (wink wink), the game was over. “You got a win. Take the win.”

So, Iran, in retaliation for a direct hit, responds with a widely publicized, ineffectual response and an all-clear, while the news channels are in hyper overdrive, multiple nations activate and assist in Israel’s defense, President Biden adopts temporary Superman mode (e.g., “we will help save you”), Jews around the world grind their teeth and pray, and the Israeli sky is littered with flashes of light, that are brought down. Iran says, “job done,” and Biden, taking off his Superman costume, tells Israel to cool it.

Hollywood couldn’t have constructed a more implausible scenario.